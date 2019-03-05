Summer Camp Showcase: East End Arts School

Campers, learn and grow creatively in the arts this summer! East End Arts School offers eight weeks of camp each summer.

Two weeks of Renaissance Kids Camp (art, music & theater), for ages 5–8, and six weekly camps for ages 9–14, in both fine arts and music. Our professional instructors teach in small group sizes, allowing for personal mentoring, in a home-like setting with comfortable, air-conditioned rooms and fenced-in, park-like grounds for outdoor play. Each camp concludes with performances and exhibits.

RENAISSANCE CHILDREN’S CAMP

Ages 5–8

TWO WEEKS: July 15 – 26, 2019 Monday – Friday, 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM THEME: Nature As Our Muse! Explore visual art, music and theatre!

ONE-WEEK ARTS & MUSIC CAMPS

Ages 9–14, Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Take one or more of our arts & music camps!

VISUAL ARTS CAMPS

Drawing & Painting : July 8–12, 2019

Sculpture: July 29–August 2, 2019

Mixed Media: August 5–9, 2019

MUSIC CAMPS

Group Guitar : July 8–12, 2019

Rock That Band : July 29–August 2, 2019

Singing Camp: August 5–9, 2019

Click for more info & to register for any of our camps.

GENERAL INFORMATION

REGISTRATION

To register for any East End Arts Camp Programs call 631-369-2171, email education@eastendarts.org or download registration forms above. Mail registration forms to East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY 11901. We are pleased to offer a 10% discount for each additional child.

LOCATION

All camps are held at the East End Arts School, located at 141 East Main Street in Riverhead. The School offers professional studios with comfortable air-conditioned rooms and scenic grounds for outdoor breaks and lunch.

EARLY MORNING & AFTERCARE

Early morning care is available between 8:30–9:30 a.m. for $15 per day, and aftercare between 3–5 p.m. for $25 per day. Aftercare consists of modified camp activities. Please note that Aftercare is not available on the last day of each camp.

STAFF

Counselors are chosen for their expertise, dedication and enthusiasm with children. Renaissance Children’s Camp maintains a comfortable ratio of 1:6 counselors to children. Summer Arts Camps maintain a comfortable ratio of 1:12 along with an assistant. Our small group sizes provide for in-depth learning with personal attention and an encouraging arts camp experience.

SNACK & LUNCH

A daily snack is provided. Campers bring their own lunch in an insulated container.

CAMP PERFORMANCE & ART SHOW

On the last day of each camp, campers show off their creations to family and friends. Details provided at camp.

TRANSPORTATION

Transportation is the responsibility of the parent; however, a carpool list is maintained for Renaissance Children’s Camp for interested families.

SCHOLARSHIPS

A limited number of partial scholarships are available, based on financial need. An application can be requested by calling the School at 631-369-2171, emailing education@eastendarts.org or download a scholarship form. Deadline for application is June.

CAMP REFUND & CREDIT POLICY

If you notify East End Arts before June 1, you can receive a 75% refund or 100% credit on your East End Arts account for a future enrollment.

If you notify East End Arts less than one month (30 days) but at least two weeks (14 days) before the start of that specific camp week, you can receive 100% credit on your East End Arts account for a future enrollment.

If you notify East End Arts less than two weeks (14 days) before the start of that specific camp week, you may receive a 75% credit on your East End Arts account.

Once a program begins, we cannot make any adjustments or offer any credit.

Register Online: 5% discount when paid in FULL by May 1, 2019.

Please contact us at 631-369-2171 or visit eastendarts.org.