Howard Stern Announces Retirement While Promoting New Book

'Howard Stern Comes Again' is on shelves Tuesday, May 14.

SOTH Team April 15, 2019
Just as Howard Stern hype was reaching another crescendo with news about his third book, Howard Stern Comes Again, out May 14, the Southampton resident announced on-air today that he will retire from radio once his contract is up in 2020.

“I’m getting out anyway because I realize that radio is affecting my health. When I’m home on the weekends I’m fine,” Stern told longtime co-host Robin Quivers during The Howard Stern Show‘s broadcast Monday morning, according to RadarOnline.com. Without offering details, Stern said he suffers from “medical issues” and anxiety.

“No really, I’m done,” he added. “Two years and I’m out of here.”

Around this time last year, Stern told his listeners “work makes me miserable,” adding later, “I don’t think I’d have any problem being retired.” At the time he pointed out how much he’d enjoy painting and taking walks with his wife Beth Stern.

Meanwhile, Stern’s first book in 20 years, Howard Stern Comes Again (Simon & Schuster), announced on March 12, already has enough advance sales to be a bestseller, and it’s not out for another month. According to The Boston Globe, the book was #1 on Amazon just hours after its announcement.

The 560-page book will feature many of Stern’s greatest interviews as well as his story, which needs a major update since his last book came out more than two decades ago. A number of Hamptonites are among those interviewed, such as Jimmy FallonMadonna, Billy Joel, Chevy Chase, Jerry Seinfeld, Paul McCartney and Andy Cohen. Other confirmed names include Lady Gaga, Larry DavidTracy Morgan, Courtney Love, Jimmy KimmelStephen Colbert and Mike Tyson.

Stern has a way of getting guests to open up and be candid, so expect this to be a fun and, at times, salacious read!

