Paul McCartney Announces ‘Egypt Station—Explorer’s Edition’

Amagansett resident Paul McCartney announced an expanded Egypt Station album on Wednesday, April 24, in the caption of an Instagram photo of him at work in the studio. The Egypt Station—Explorer’s Edition is currently available for preorder and is set to release on vinyl, CD and streaming services on May 17, 2019, a week before the U.S. leg of his Freshen Up tour.

On Egypt Station II, the second disc of the extended album, are 10 new tracks made up of unreleased songs, live performances and a longer version of the standout “Who Cares.” The five fresh tunes include “Get Started,” “Nothing for Free,” “Frank Sinatra’s Party,” “Sixty Second Street” and the December 31 single “Get Enough.” The live recordings include “Fuh You” at The Cavern in Liverpool, “Come on to Me” at Abbey Road Studios, “Confidante” at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and “Who Cares” at Grand Central Station. The first disc of the Egypt Station—Explorer’s Edition contains all the songs from the original album. The first Egypt Station released on September 7, 2018, to rave reviews and rose to the #1 spot of the Billboard 200 chart.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, the Freshen Up tour, which has shows scheduled in North America from May 23–July 13, has no dates in the tri-state area. There’s a slim chance that more dates will be announced in the future, but it’s more likely that devoted fans will have to fly to the shows taking place in Louisiana, the Carolinas, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada and British Columbia to rock out with McCartney.