Alexis Stewart’s Former Bridgehampton Home Becomes Luxury Motel

Alexis Stewart’s former 10-room Bridgehampton summer home has been turned into a luxury motel called A Room at the Beach. The name is fitting, as the boutique hotel is located just two and a half miles from some of the Hamptons’ most gorgeous beaches.

Stewart and her mother, East Hampton lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, sold the 1.5-acre property to East End fashion designer Donna Karan, who then quickly sold it to Lucy Swift Weber, daughter of cultural historian Nicholas Fox Weber, and her partner Charles Lemonides, brother of Almond co-owner Eric Lemonides.

Each of the 10 rooms was designed by Weber to create a serene and comfortable environment for guests. The motel has eight standard rooms and two suites that feature a spa tub instead of the default rainfall shower. The redwoods in the allée, originally planted under the guidance of Martha, are a highlight of the stunning property and are perfect for shade on a sunny day.

If guests aren’t in the mood for a trip to the beach, they can relax by the outdoor pool or try out the cedar-lined sauna. For exercise, guests can go biking on Serena and Lily PUBLIC bikes or take part in some yoga. This luxury motel will allow guests to enjoy the very best aspects of the Hamptons while also offering them the amenities of a hotel.

“We created A Room at the Beach as an expression of our love for this stretch of Long Island, as well as the favorite places from our travels: Marrakech, the Tulum of long ago, even a family house in Ireland,” Weber told House Beautiful. “It’s not for just anyone, but it is for everyone.”