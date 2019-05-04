Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Shock Ice Cream’s Elyse Richman

Elyse Richman owns both Shock Ice Cream and two Shock clothing stores in Westhampton Beach. But her insights and love of the East End are anything but shocking. Taste some of Richman’s delicious ice cream at Rosé Soirée and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear ‘Taste of Summer:”

Dan’s Papers and ice cream.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Bubble waffles are fun to make, fun to create and fun to watch. People take the time to enjoy it. The fun warm bubble waffle with the ice cream and toppings is the perfect summer treat.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Don’t say you’re going to do something, just plan what you need to do to get it done.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

When little kids come into Shock Ice Cream, sometimes we give them a little tour of behind the counter. To see the look on their faces when I say, “You can come behind,” they get so excited. Also, to see a baby have their first vanilla ice cream…so cute.

What is going to be the “next big thing” in the East End food scene?

We are introducing new flavors and new ideas this season. Some of the new flavors are Mama Llama and Blue Panda. We will be continuing to do our “InstaFamous Carnival Cone,” but with new twists.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Fashion, traveling. But when we travel, we are always looking for new ideas in fashion and food. Owning clothing stores and an ice cream store, we are always looking for the latest trend to bring back from wherever we go.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

Hot fudge on Italian ices. No one ever orders hot fudge on Italian ices!

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Appletini.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Eggs. Easy to make and easy to eat. Sometimes just cereal when I’m too tired.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

I took my 18-year-old son to Italy for spring break. We traveled from Rome to Sorrento, Capri to Bologna and Florence. It was all about pizza, pasta and gelato and fashion, and of course museums and art, as well. I said, “Why no Italian ices in Italy?” We had the best meal of our life in Florence. We went shopping in Bologna. The idea of Shock started on a trip to Italy over 34 years ago, so it was very sentimental to go back and show my son where I used to travel.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Balsamic chicken at Il Parione in Florence.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My son, Maxwell Richman.

What has surprised you most about working in the East End culinary scene?

How hard everyone works. It’s not surprising—it’s what we have to do.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“I Will Survive.”

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

Cheers to a successful summer for all. And to everyone that comes out to the Hamptons for the summer—enjoy all of our restaurants and retail shops. Shop local!

