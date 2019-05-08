Stars Shine with Wild, Campy Costumes at 2019 Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual parade of fabulosity, the Costume Institute Gala, was something to behold on Monday as stars made grand entrances and embraced the “Camp” theme with gusto. Several Hamptonites and Hamptons visitors donned some of the evening’s most unforgettable getups.

We’re sharing some of our favorite outfits below, including a few with no local connection that just had to be included—we’re talking to you Cardi B, Billy Porter and Jared Leto! (Who else would carry around his own head?)

True to form, Hamptons visitor Lady Gaga was perhaps the Gala’s greatest showstopper with four separate ensembles revealed in a series of grand, theatrical steps. See top of page for her first look.

Always classy, Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod arrived together, but her costume certainly overshadowed his pink and black tux.

Both Ruth Wilson and Dominic West of Showtime’s Montauk-set drama The Affair showed up, not together of course, and she dazzled with an elegant, white tulle dress.

Girls costars and North Forkers Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham made for a pretty wild pair with these matching sleeveless shifts featuring oversized bows and sequins, big text and rubber gloves. Plus those odd, pill-shaped purses.

Hamptonites and Met Gala regulars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen showed off their twin-hood—a very rare thing indeed—with these matching leather outfits. Perhaps the matching part was their stab at the Camp theme?

None of these are true Hamptons people, but here’s a peak at what former Noyac summer resident Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West (who likes to promise he’ll come here) wore, along with Leto’s mad display, and England’s Cara Delevingne.

Pop star Katy Perry, who’s spent some time out east, and shot her Prism album cover on the North Fork, looked like a character out of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with this chandelier-inspired look.

East Ender Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid arrived looking quite chic, while David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren went for a western style, and Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan kept is classy but not exactly connected to the night’s theme.

Amagansett’s Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow, seen here with Natacha Ramsay-Levi, didn’t exactly take her dress to Gaga proportions, but she was graceful as always—which is much more her style.

Sagaponack businesswoman and beauty entrepreneur Julie Macklowe was all fun and smiles in her giant pink crown, white boots and over-the-top pink dress. Well, over-the-top anywhere else but next to some of the even more extreme costumes at Monday’s gala. She got the Camp theme right, no doubt.

OK, we know Cardi B has no Hamptons cred, but how could we not include this insanely fab number? Same goes for Porter in his winged, Egyptian display—though he’s been known to land on our shores from time to time.

Oh, and then there was the Bloomberg family of Southampton, all looking sharp, but it’s difficult to remain understated and compete for the Met Gala spotlight.