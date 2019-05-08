South O’ the Highway

Stars Shine with Wild, Campy Costumes at 2019 Met Gala

Hamptonites and visitors donned some of the most unforgettable getups.

SOTH Team May 8, 2019
Lady Gaga Met Gala entrance
Lady Gaga makes her Met Gala entrance! Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual parade of fabulosity, the Costume Institute Gala, was something to behold on Monday as stars made grand entrances and embraced the “Camp” theme with gusto. Several Hamptonites and Hamptons visitors donned some of the evening’s most unforgettable getups.

We’re sharing some of our favorite outfits below, including a few with no local connection that just had to be included—we’re talking to you Cardi B, Billy Porter and Jared Leto! (Who else would carry around his own head?)

True to form, Hamptons visitor Lady Gaga was perhaps the Gala’s greatest showstopper with four separate ensembles revealed in a series of grand, theatrical steps. See top of page for her first look.

Lady Gaga Met Gala costume 2
Lady Gaga reveals her second costume, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Lady Gaga Met Gala costume 3
Lady Gaga moves into her third look, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Lady Gaga's final Met Gala costume
Lady Gaga’s final Met Gala costume, complete with wagon, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Always classy, Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod arrived together, but her costume certainly overshadowed his pink and black tux.

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala
A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Both Ruth Wilson and Dominic West of Showtime’s Montauk-set drama The Affair showed up, not together of course, and she dazzled with an elegant, white tulle dress.

Ruth Wilson wore elegant tulle at the Met Gala
Ruth Wilson wore elegant tulle at the Met Gala, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Dominic West and Martha West at the Met Gala
Dominic and Martha West at the Met Gala, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Girls costars and North Forkers Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham made for a pretty wild pair with these matching sleeveless shifts featuring oversized bows and sequins, big text and rubber gloves. Plus those odd, pill-shaped purses.

Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham at the Met Gala
Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Hamptonites and Met Gala regulars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen showed off their twin-hood—a very rare thing indeed—with these matching leather outfits. Perhaps the matching part was their stab at the Camp theme?

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen at the Met Gala
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

None of these are true Hamptons people, but here’s a peak at what former Noyac summer resident Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West (who likes to promise he’ll come here) wore, along with Leto’s mad display, and England’s Cara Delevingne.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Pop star Katy Perry, who’s spent some time out east, and shot her Prism album cover on the North Fork, looked like a character out of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with this chandelier-inspired look.

Katy Perry at the Met Gala
Katy Perry, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

East Ender Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid arrived looking quite chic, while David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren went for a western style, and Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan kept is classy but not exactly connected to the night’s theme.

Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid, Lauren Bush and Dylan Lauren, Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan at Met Gala
Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid, Lauren Bush and David Lauren, Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan, Photos: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Amagansett’s Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow, seen here with Natacha Ramsay-Levi, didn’t exactly take her dress to Gaga proportions, but she was graceful as always—which is much more her style.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Natacha Ramsay-Levi Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow and Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Sagaponack businesswoman and beauty entrepreneur Julie Macklowe was all fun and smiles in her giant pink crown, white boots and over-the-top pink dress. Well, over-the-top anywhere else but next to some of the even more extreme costumes at Monday’s gala. She got the Camp theme right, no doubt.

Julie Macklowe Met Gala
Julie Macklowe, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

OK, we know Cardi B has no Hamptons cred, but how could we not include this insanely fab number? Same goes for Porter in his winged, Egyptian display—though he’s been known to land on our shores from time to time.

Cardi B Met Gala
Cardi B, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Billy Porter Met Gala
Billy Porter, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Oh, and then there was the Bloomberg family of Southampton, all looking sharp, but it’s difficult to remain understated and compete for the Met Gala spotlight.

Diana Taylor, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Georgina Bloomberg at the Met Gala
Diana Taylor, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Georgina Bloomberg, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
