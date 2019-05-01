Hamptons Event Highlights: May 2–5, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, May 2–5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Title Wave @ Bay Street: The 6th Annual New Works Festival

May 3–5, times vary

See the titles of tomorrow, all weekend long! Enjoy free readings of plays and musicals in development from some of the hottest emerging playwrights. This year’s play selections, to be read on Friday and Saturday, include My Lord, What a Night by Deborah Brevoort, Walden by Amy Berryman and Delmonico by Jack Canfora. Sunday’s musical reading will be Bliss by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie.

Tickets, while free, must be reserved in advance. This can be done at the box office, over the phone or online. However, a $5 handling fee is charged for the latter two options.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Our Fabulous Variety Show Presents ART

Thursday, May 2–Sunday, May 5, times vary

Our Fabulous Variety Show, in association with Nimbus Productions, brings ART by Yasmina Reza to life on the Guild Hall stage. The Tony Award–winning play begs the questions: What is true art? And what is true friendship? Actors Edward Kassar, Joe Pallister and Sawyer Spielberg star in this hilarious, thought-provoking piece. Tickets are $28.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

LTV Creative Salon Night

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Visit LTV Studios for an entertaining mix of comedy, film, music, lectures, scene readings and more with some of the East End’s most dynamic minds and creative talents. Enjoy wine, savory bites and poppin’ tunes provided by a live DJ. There is a $20 cover charge to benefit LTV, and reservations can be made over the phone in advance. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777 ext. 110, ltveh.org

ARF Alumni Reunion & Pet Celebration Day

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.–noon

Join in a special morning of fun-filled activities and goodies for parents, kids and pets, including snacks for people and dogs, low-cost vaccines, an agility course, an animal behaviorist Q&A, meet and greet with author of Privileged Pups Carol Saxe, cutest pet contest and more. This free event is intended for cats and dogs, and there is a $25 fee per vaccine.

ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

The Great Montauk Cleanup

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Join the Concerned Citizens of Montauk (CCOM) in keeping The End pristine. Community members are invited to stop by the CCOM Office to pick up buckets, trash bags and gloves, then visit their favorite beach spot and clean up as much trash as they can carry. Come back to the office to pitch your findings in the dumpster and enjoy coffer, cider and donuts.

CCOM Office, 6 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5720, preservemontauk.org

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists Screening

Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m.

Hamptons Doc Fest and the Press Club of Long Island present a special documentary screening of two swashbuckling liberal newspaper columnists who spoke for the common man and brought passion, wit and literary merit to their reporting. A Q&A with Jimmy Breslin’s son, Patrick Breslin, and Southampton Press Features Editor Brendan J. O’Reilly follows. Tickets are $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org