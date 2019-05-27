SAC, SCC, Parrish Art Museum & Water Mill Center Get Artsy This Summer

From thought-provoking gallery shows to compelling talks, these Hamptons arts venues are engaging and enriching audiences all summer long.

Southampton Arts Center (SAC)

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

southamptonartscenter.org

This summer, Southampton Arts Center has an interesting and diverse lineup of live performances and art shows. Meet the artists of East End Collected5 and EEC Jr., along with curator Paton Miller on Thursday, May 30. Ryder Cooley and Dust Bowl Faeries bring dark carnival music to the East End on Saturday, June 8. From Thursday, June 27–Sunday, September 8, see the National Geographic Photo Ark exhibition by Joel Sartore, featuring Sartore’s images from more than 250 zoos, aquariums and animal rescue centers.

Southampton Cultural Center (SCC)

25 Pond Lane, Southampton

scc-arts.org

Head to the Southampton Cultural Center’s 2019 Spring Performing Arts Festival on Saturday, June 8. The event will showcase the music, song and dance of various Asian cultures. Participate in open workshops from 3–5 p.m., enjoy a live performance from 5–6 p.m. and try a Taste of Asia from 6–7 p.m. On the third Thursday of every summer month, attend an evening of poetry, hosted by Bruce Levine and Jane Briganti. The Concerts in the Park series returns on Tuesday, July 2 with a performance by Nancy Atlas in Agawam Park; Points East on Wednesday, July 10 in Agawam Park, Kate Usher and the Sturdy Souls on Wednesday, July 16 at Coopers Beach; and more throughout the summer.

Parrish Art Museum

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

parrishart.org

The popular PechaKucha Night Hamptons returns to the Parrish on Friday, June 14. This fast-paced evening includes specially structured talks about various topics from local artists, farmers, chefs and other interesting professionals. CNN’s Don Lemon talks with author Pedro Noguera about his recent book The Crisis of Connection on Friday, July 26. Visit the Parrish Art Museum throughout the summer to see current exhibitions, including Thomas Joshua Cooper: Refuge, Renate Aller: The Space Between Memory and Expectation and Jean-Luc Mylane: A Matter of Place, all through July 28.

The Watermill Center

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill

watermillcenter.org

Take a guided tour of the Watermill Center on Friday, May 31 from 2–3:30 p.m. You’ll get to see the building, grounds, gardens, art collection and study library. The Watermill Collection features more than 5,000 pieces of art representing all continents and many eras, from the Stone Age to the present. On June 9, enjoy the Artists’ Table, a farm-to-table meal prepared by Chef Jason Weiner, with a presentation by artists-in-residence Cleek Schrey and Afua Ansong. Tabula Rasa: The Watermill Center’s 26th Annual Summer Benefit and Auction is on Saturday, July 27 featuring a live auction by Simon de Pury, performance art and more.