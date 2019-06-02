South O’ the Highway

Alec Baldwin Brings ‘Framing John DeLorean’ to Guild Hall on June 8

See the one-of a kind documentary/reenactment with the team that made it happen.

Jaymie Gilady June 2, 2019

East Ender Alec Baldwin transforms into automaker and conman John DeLorean in an upcoming documentary/reenactment, Framing John DeLorean. On Friday, June 7, theatergoers will explore the extraordinary life of the man behind the creation of Back to the Future ’s famous time-traveling DeLorean. A day later, Baldwin will bring the film to Guild Hall of East Hampton for a special screening and panel discussion.

This experimental film intertwines archival footage, interview footage (including DeLorean’s children Zachary and Kathryn), and dramatic reenactments. DeLorean’s story begins at General Motors and then expands to DeLorean Motor Company where dreams fueled by obsession and vengeance ultimately led to his downfall.

“He’s got cocaine, hot chicks, sports cars, bombed-out buildings, Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, FBI agents and hardcore drug dealers,” Zachary says in the trailer, showcasing why his father is the perfect subject for a Hollywood movie. The film also stars Morena Baccarin and Josh Charles.

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) is screening Framing John DeLorean at Guild Hall (158 Main Street, East Hampton) on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. There will be a post-screening conversation with directors Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, HIFF Artistic Director David Nugent and Baldwin. Tickets can be purchased at guildhall.org.

