Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill’s Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller, Executive Chef at PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill in Greenport, believes the North Fork is the place to go when it comes to good food on the East End. You can try his fare at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on Saturday, July 13, and Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 20.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

For me, definitely ice cream!

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

I would invite my father, Anthony Bourdain and Jim Morrison, all of whom are deceased. I would make a really simple rib eye roast with a whole lobster for each, grilled street corn and potato salad, all family style. All these items remind me of summertime BBQ.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

To remain humble and calm during really intense moments in the kitchen. The outcome is always far better.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

Definitely popping out of nowhere to scare my cooks, with a clown mask. I’ve never seen them jump so high!

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Alton Brown—I love how he knows all the details to every little ingredient, as well as the processes to cook them.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

I truly believe Greenport is the next biggest food scene out on the East End. The growth I have witnessed firsthand over the last few years has really been exciting to see. Lots of great restaurants are happening here, as well as the willingness to all work together to make it even better.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

That they were allergic to all ingredients that are the color purple…that was a fun curve ball.

What talent would you most like to have?

If I could teleport that’d be cool, which is more of a superpower.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Mac and cheese, because on a rainy day it’s the best ever!

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Well I recently took a trip to NYC for an evening at Tokyo Record Bar. It was pretty awesome.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Losing roughly 250 pounds.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Pre-service song “Ace of Spades” to get amped up to crush service.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

ACDC’s “Big Balls.”

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Rib eye, lasagna, popcorn, and big old glass of cabernet franc.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Cheers, I won’t waste anybody’s time now, so drink your bubbly and let’s party!

For more on PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill, visit portbarandgrill.com. For more on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

