Fourth of July Fireworks in the Hamptons and on the North Fork

Fourth of July, the biggest holiday of the summer, is almost here, and the Hamptons and North Fork are bursting with fireworks shows to celebrate. Find the dates and approximate starting times below, and get psyched for this time-honored American tradition.

Riverhead Saturday, June 29 & Wednesday, July 3 ~ 9 p.m.

Riverhead Raceway celebrates 69 years with an extra special night packed with a demo derby, kids big wheel race and impressive fireworks display. The pits open at 2 p.m. on June 29, and the racing begins at 5:30 p.m. riverheadraceway.com

The Riverhead Business District once again hosts Alive on 25, a summer street festival series featuring live music, tasty cuisine and loads of vendors. Running from 5–9:30 p.m. each week, the July 3 kickoff date concludes with an epic Fourth of July fireworks display over Grangebel Park. aliveon25.com

North Sea Wednesday, July 3 & Friday, July 5 ~ 10 p.m.

The North Sea Fire Department Carnival is held at the Fireman’s Field (149 Noyac Road) July 2–6 from 7–11 p.m. with fireworks on Wednesday and Friday. nsfd.org

Montauk Thursday, July 4 ~ 8 p.m.

The Montauk Chamber of Commerce hosts its 22nd annual Stars Over Montauk, featuring fireworks by Grucci, at Umbrella Beach (aka Kirk Park Beach). montaukchamber.com

Westhampton Beach Thursday, July 4 ~ 8:30 p.m.

The Westhampton Country Club’s popular Grucci fireworks show is best viewable from the lawn of St. Mark’s Church (40 Main Street). westhamptoncc.org

Southampton Friday, July 5 ~ 9 p.m.

Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual American Picnic benefit will culminate in a Grucci fireworks display over Shinnecock Bay, best viewable from Coopers Beach if not attending the party. sfah.org

Amagansett Saturday, July 6 ~ 9 p.m.

Devon Yacht Club’s annual fireworks show takes place over Abraham’s Landing Road, and is best viewed from Fresh Pond Beach. devonyc.com

Orient Saturday, July 6 ~ 9:15 p.m.

This year’s Grucci fireworks display, hosted by Orient Harbor July 4th Festivities, illuminates the sky over Orient Harbor. orientfireworks.com

Sag Harbor Saturday, July 6 ~ 9:30 p.m.

View Sag Harbor Yacht Club’s John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks over Sag Harbor Bay from Marine Park, Haven’s Beach and the Long Wharf. sagharboryc.com

Shelter Island Saturday, July 13 ~ 9 p.m.

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 62nd annual Grucci fireworks display takes place over Crescent Beach. shelterislandfireworks.com

East Hampton Saturday, July 13 ~ 9:30 p.m.

The Clamshell Foundation’s 39th annual Great Bonac Fireworks show lights up the sky over Three Mile Harbor with an impressive display by Grucci. clamshellfoundation.org

