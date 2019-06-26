Hamptons Event Highlights: June 28–30, 2019

What to Do

GE Smith, Photo: Courtesy Guild Hall
Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 28–30 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
GE Smith Presents “Portraits”
Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.

“Portraits” is a musical series featuring rare couplings, highlighting conversations, stripped down to the bone, with exclusive artists in a highly intimate setting. This week, GE Smith is joined by legendary songwriter Loudon Wainwright III and lauded singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding). Tickets are $55–$150.

Guild Hall of East Hampton, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Ludwig van Beethoven, Image: Arcady31/123RF
The Cozy Side of Beethoven
Friday, June 28, 5 p.m.

Libero Canto presents The Cozy Side of Beethoven, an intimate concert benefitting East Hampton’s historic Amagansett Life-Saving Station. A quartet of singers and an instrumental trio perform some of Ludwig van Beethoven’s most famous pieces, as well as many of his lesser-known works. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Amagansett Life-Saving Station, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-527-7317, amagansettlss.org

Nilson Matta's trio, Photo: Hazel Hutchins
Jazz on the Terrace
Friday, June 28, 6 p.m.

Grammy-nominated Brazilian virtuoso bassist and composer Nilson Matta and his trio kick off the Parrish Art Museum’s outdoor series. The New York–based artist is known for his work with Trio Da Paz, Don Pullen African Brazilian Connection, and Nilson Matta’s Brazilian Voyage. Admission is $12, and free for children and students.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

A Coquerelâs sifaka, Propithecus coquereli, at the Houston Zoo, Photo: Â© Joel Sartore National Geographic Photo Ark (natgeophotoark.org)
Photo Ark Opening and Dance Party
Friday, June 28, 6–11 p.m.

National Geographic Photo Ark, featuring over 100 stunning images by animal photographer Joel Sartore, opens with a public artist reception at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. At 8 p.m., the gallery gets wild with a free dance party led by DJ Mister Lama. Enjoy complimentary refreshments while getting your groove on to top hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

19th Century Baseball Game
Saturday, June 29, 1 p.m.

The East Hampton Historical Farm Museum hosts a baseball game using 1864 rules at Herrick Park in East Hampton. See the Mutual Base Ball Club of New York face off against the Brooklyn Atlantics in a matchup for the ages. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks to best enjoy this fun family event. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-965-2744, facebook.com/ehhfarmmuseum

Rodney Richardson and Mercedes Ruehl in Bay Street's
Rodney Richardson and Mercedes Ruehl in Bay Street’s “Safe Space”, Photo: © Lenny Stucker Photography 2018/lennystucker.com

Safe Space World Premiere
June 29–June 30, Times Vary

When a beloved African-American professor at an elite university faces accusations of racism from a student, the head of the college must intervene, setting off an explosive chain of events where they must navigate a minefield of identity, politics and ethics. The play is written by Alan Fox, directed by Jack O’Brien and stars Mercedes Ruehl. Tickets are $40–$135.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

