Get Smart: Install a Smart Wi-Fi Irrigation Controller

Billions of gallons of water are wasted every day from inefficient landscape watering. To boost conservation, the Suffolk County Water Authority recently voted to increased water bills by 6.6% for average homeowners. For customers using more than 78,540 gallons in a quarter, a 20% premium is incurred for usage over the limit.

Lower your water bill and help conserve water by updating your irrigation controller to a “smart controller” to irrigate more efficiently. The upgrade will pay for itself in a few months.

With a Wi-Fi enabled smart sprinkler controller, your irrigation can be managed from anywhere. From a computer, tablet or smartphone, you or your irrigation contractor can monitor and make adjustments to your irrigation system through a user-friendly interface. You can also access simple, real-time reporting on demand. Your water schedule is automatically programmed based on local weather conditions. Since weather is always changing, the program frequently updates.

Smart controllers will delay watering if necessary, based on the amount of recent rain, reducing the amount of time required to properly water your property. Watering schedules can also be increased in times of drought. Zones can be customized so your system knows which areas are shady and which are sunny, preventing overwatering or underwatering. The result is a healthy, more efficiently watered landscape.

By preventing water waste, smart controllers will reduce your annual water bill as much as 30 percent.

Call RB Irrigation to get this “set and forget” technology. You will love the savings on your water bill and know you are contributing to water conservation efforts. If you are away from home, you can have peace of mind that your system is working as efficiently as possible to keep your property healthy and looking beautiful.

To get this smart addition to your irrigation system, conserve water, save money and add convenience, contact RB Irrigation at 631-288-1087 or visit rbirrigation.net.

RB Irrigation has been providing professional lawn sprinkler systems and irrigation solutions on Eastern Long Island since 1999. They use only high-quality products and labor procedures to ensure optimum lawn sprinkler system performance and customer satisfaction. The company staffs the most reliable and professional lawn sprinkler system specialists, ensuring that customers receive the best service available. RB Irrigation is licensed and insured, and serves Eastern Suffolk, including East Hampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Westhampton and Montauk.