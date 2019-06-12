Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Joins Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will host a historic gathering of the Hamptons’ most celebrated chefs in a once-in-a-lifetime evening of fine dining honoring Florence Fabricant, New York Times Food & Wine writer and Guild Hall Trustee, as he joins Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons at Bridgehampton’s historic Topping Rose House in support of Guild Hall on Saturday, June 29.

Born in France, Vongerichten trained under several revered chefs before traveling to Asia to further his culinary skills at three luxury hotels. He has published many cookbooks, beginning with Simple Cuisine in 1990 and culminating in his upcoming JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes, set to release October 8, 2019. The brilliant chef is also a master restaurateur, opening a number of popular eateries including The Inn at Pound Ridge, ABC Kitchen and Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House.

In addition to Vongerichten, Drew Hiatt and Amanda Wallace of Topping Rose House, other esteemed chefs at Dan’s Taste of the Hamptons include Sam McCleland of Beacon and Bell & Anchor; Terrence Brennan of Blu Mar; Dominic Rice of Calissa; Carissa Waechter of Carissa’s The Bakery; Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen; Dane Sayles of Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa; Paul DelFavero of Harbor Market; Jason Weiner and Eric Lemonides of L&W Market and Almond; Joe Realmuto of Nick & Toni’s, Coche Comedor, Rowdy Hall, Townline BBQ and La Fondita; Matt Birnstill of Quogue Club; Jesse Matsuoka of Sen; Jeremy Blutstein of Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island; and Scott Kampf of Union Cantina.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons begins with a meticulously curated wine and cocktail hour followed by a locally sourced multi-course dinner and spectacular dessert options. Tickets to this extraordinary event are on sale now, and a portion of proceeds helps support Guild Hall and the vital role its art exhibitions, plays, films, concerts and other programs play in the Hamptons community.

More information and limited tickets are available at DansTasteOfSummer.com.