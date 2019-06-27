North Fork Event Highlights: June 29–30, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, June 29–30, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

8th Annual Farm To Table Benefit

Sunday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a phenomenal culinary experience featuring Sylvester Manor’s delectable meats, farm produce, sweet treats and cocktails. After dinner, guests can dance the night away with music by Brian Ripps & Friends that will have the whole crowd on their feet as the sun sets over Gardiner’s Creek. Tickets are $575 and 10-seat tables are $10,000.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Antique & Classic Car Show

Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Marvel at vintage, historical, rare and collectible cars and fire trucks, and enjoy food, drinks, prizes and fun for the whole family. The funds raised by this event help support the Shelter Island Historical Society’s educational programs as well as the Shelter Island Volunteer Fire Department. General admission is $10, $5 for kids. Exhibitor registration is $30.

Car Show Grounds, 40 Burns Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Garden Party Gala

Saturday, June 29, 3 p.m.

Gallery North hosts an afternoon of food, music, art demonstrations, live and silent auctions and surprise honoree recognition. Auctioned items include many luxury goods and services, as well as live printmaking at The Studio. Tickets are $100, and proceeds help Gallery North and The Studio provide exceptional exhibitions, workshops and children’s programming.

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket, 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org

Water Works Opening Reception

Saturday, June 29, 4–7 p.m.

The William Ris Gallery presents Water Works, a new exhibition featuring paintings and photographs by Paul Dempsey, Hector DeCordova, Pat Dews, Christine Matthäi, Daniel Pollera, David Lyttleton Smith and Carol Young. In addition, Bill Shillalies debuts a selection of his ceramic works. The community is invited to meet the artists at a free opening reception.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Oysterponds Historical Society Heritage Day

Sunday, June 30, Noon

Join the Oysterponds Historical Society in celebration of America’s storied history. The parade sets off from the Civil War Monument at noon and is followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Old Point Schoolhouse. After, the whole family can enjoy hot dogs, music and games at Poquatuck Park. Free admission.

Oysterponds Historical Society, 1555 Village Lane, Orient, 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Sunday, June 30, 7:30 p.m.

One of the greatest jam bands to ever hit the Suffolk Theater stage, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood returns with a sound that Rolling Stone described as, “quirky, trippy, soulful and downright magnetic.” The bar and restaurant open at 6 p.m., and the dance floor will be open all night long. GA tickets are $59, and VIP packages—including a meet and greet, personalized photo and signed poster—are $179.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com