Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Love in New ‘Divorce’ Season 3 Trailer

Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her role as the discontented divorcée Frances when Divorce season 3 returns to HBO on Monday, July 1.

The network released a trailer for the upcoming six-episode season on Wednesday, June 12, which shows Frances and her ex-husband/co-parent, Robert, pursuing other relationships—Robert (Thomas Haden Church) with his season 2 girlfriend, Jackie (Becki Newton), and Frances with her new beau, Henry (James Lesure). They’ll encounter many bombshell surprises that will send their post-divorce lives reeling in unexpected directions. Hamptons fan Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Sterling Jerins,Tracy Letts and Charlie Kilgore return for the new season, and Dominic Fumusa makes his show debut.

The comedy series is created by seven-time BAFTA TV Award nominee Sharon Horgan, who shares an executive producer credit with Parker.

Parker first announced the news on her personal Instagram on May 25, with a sneak peek of the trailer. “The tube socks are back. And so much more,” she promised in the caption.

See the first episode of Divorce Season 3 when it returns to HBO on July 1. Learn more at hbo.com/divorce.