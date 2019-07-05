South O’ the Highway

Christie Brinkley Hosts First of Two Polo Hamptons Events

The second Polo Hamptons kicks off on Saturday, July 6.

Ava Gaines July 5, 2019
Christie Brinkley with Bellissima at Hampton Polo
Christie Brinkley at Hampton Polo, Photo: Rob Rich

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley hosted the third annual Polo Hamptons Match and Event opening last Saturday, June 29. It was the first of two Polo Hamptons events. The second is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, July 6 at Maria and Kenneth Fishel’s estate at 900 Lumber Lane in Bridgehampton.

Brinkley’s daughter, singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, accompanied her and posed for photos with her mom at the swanky affair, with bites from caterer to the stars Andrea Correale.

With limited tickets available, the event was as exclusive as one would hope. The notable list of well-heeled attendees included former Florida First Lady Carole Crist, Douglas Elliman CEO Dottie Herman, Jonathan Cheban, philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, Andy Sabin, Janel Tanna, Cassandra Seidenfeld, Tatum Peacock, Abraham Merchant, Kelly Fisher, Roni Willett, Dr. Shawn Sadri, Janna Bullock, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Rachel Heller, 75 Main restaurateur Zach Erdem, Christine Montanti, Dr. Andrew Jacono and Sharon Bush.

Cassandra Seidenfeld, Andy Sabin and Carole Crist
Cassandra Seidenfeld, Andy Sabin and Carole Crist, Photo: Rob Rich

While mallets swung from horseback, the 600 guests in attendance sipped on signature cocktails and enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres from Correale’s Elegant Affairs. In the end, the match between the Certified and 101 Polo Team went in favor of Michael Borricos Certified. However, the real winner of the event was the Bridgehampton Museum, to which a portion of the afternoons proceeds were donated.

Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel
Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel, Photo: Rob Rich

The second Polo Hamptons event is scheduled for this Saturday, July 6 from 4–7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online and include access to hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and parking (though Uber is recommended).

Those who cannot attend personally may choose to sponsor the event, as was done by Private Jet Services, Turks & Caicos Tourism, Boar’s Head, Social Life Magazine, Go Charity, Christie Brinkley Total Gym and Brinkley’s Bellissima prosecco for the June 29 date.

Christie Brinkley and Polo Hamptons
Christie Brinkley, Photo: Rob Rich
