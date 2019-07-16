Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Countdown: The Garden at Water Mill’s Hernan Martinez

Hernan Martinez, General Manager of The Garden at Water Mill, predicts large group dining as a major upcoming trend on the East End. Well, you can’t get much larger than Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, which welcomes thousands of people to Fairview Farm at Mecox each year, where they enjoy a bevy of mouthwatering morsels from top Hamptons, North Fork and New York City chefs. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, July 20, and tickets are going fast!

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Refreshing, bright.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My father, Anthony Bourdain, Marie-Noëlle Ledru.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Cochinita Pibil, and yes.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Treat others like you would like to be treated.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Enrique Olvera—he brought Mexican food to the forefront and elevated it.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Convivial large group dining.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Film, traveling, outdoors.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

For the summer—Rome with a View.

What talent would you most like to have?

To be a better dancer.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Copenhagen—incredible food scene, beautiful city, amazing people.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

The first time I tasted white truffles.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Being part of the team that got Cosme to #23 [on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants].

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

The diversity of guests and their expansive food knowledge.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Home” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros.

It’s your last weekend on Earth—what’s the menu?

Fresh seafood, champagne, caviar, white truffle risotto, any potato product.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

Cheers to warm days, long nights and sparkling atmospheres.

