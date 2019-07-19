Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: The Maidstone’s Ronald Philipp

Ronald Philipp, Executive Chef at The Maidstone in East Hampton, is an avid photographer and a connoisseur of exotic flavors. Be sure to take a pic of his Instagramable and delectable marinated shrimp being served at Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, July 19 at Fairview Farm at Mecox.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Long Island corn.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Auguste Escoffier, JFK and my son, Chad.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Whole, roasted, free-range chicken over a bed of potatoes, onions, carrots and celery. Absolutely!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

There is no free lunch; if you want it, get up and do it.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

That might include unusual clothing and small barnyard animals (no animals were hurt).

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Every chef that’s willing to share their knowledge and experience with me, and that admires the purity of the craft.

Tell us a secret…

Elvis and Michael Jackson live!

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

Serve the meal with nothing touching each other.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum with crushed peaches.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Choucroute—beautiful pork loin, fresh and smoked—with real Polish kielbasa, potatoes, onions and a couple carrots all cooked in sauerkraut with apples and smoked bacon in a Dutch oven, slow and low, leaving the kraut light and not discolored. This is a dish that makes me think of home and my heritage.My father was a great German chef, a true craftsman. This dish on a cold winter day or during the fall is a home run!

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

I was in Périgord, France truffle hunting and foie gras harvesting and the host was this incredible woman with a knowledge and lust for food that was unparalleled, a chef in her own right. Well, she made a homemade pasta with the eggs from her farm, cream from her cows, truffles from her field and foie gras that she personally processed, seared rare on top. Magic!

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My unbelievable family.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I change my shoes and make sure I’m powdered and prepped.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Photography or panhandling.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

Our time is short, and we’re in a land of beauty and bounty. So live like there’s no tomorrow and love the ones you’re with.

