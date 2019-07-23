7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Chefs, Vendors and Sponsors

On Friday, July 19, 2019, eight New York City chefs and eight Hamptons chefs went head to head in an all-out culinary battle known as Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef, and ultimately East End chefs came out victorious! Chef Matty Boudreau successfully achieved his three-peat by once again earning the Blue Moon People’s Choice Award, along with his amazing team from The Preston House & Hotel. The Events by Peter Ambrose team took home the night’s coveted New York Prime Beef Judges’ Choice Award, and Team Hamptons won the night’s grand New York Prime Beef Team Award. The night featured delectable dishes, delicious desserts, luscious libations and more.

RELATED: 7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Guests, Celebs and Band