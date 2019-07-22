7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Guests, Celebs and Band

Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by New York Prime Beef rocked Fairview Farm at Mecox on Friday, July 19, 2019. Eight Hamptons chefs and eight New York City chefs competed for votes from guests and a panel of celebrity judges comprised of Adam Richman, Michael Puma, David Rose, Scott Feldman and Josh Tanner. In the end, Team Hamptons came out on top! The night was hosted by chef, caterer, cookbook author and award-winning actor David Burtka, and featured a rockin’ ’80s concert performed by Jessie’s Girl. Guests ate, drank and danced all night long.