Adam Richman & Jessie’s Girl Play ‘Don’t You’ at Dan’s GrillHampton 2019

Travel Channel’s Man v. Food legend, TV personality, culinary traveler, cook, author and 2019 Dan’s GrillHampton celebrity judge Adam Richman achieved his childhood rock star dreams when he joined NYC’s favorite 1980s tribute band Jessie’s Girl onstage for a performance of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds at Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, July 19, 2019!

Richman’s surprise appearance came following a blistering, high energy show where Jessie’s Girl had everyone beneath the tent moving to all their ’80s classics. After they were done, as Richman said, “making an 11-year-old boy’s dreams come true,” Jessie’s Girl ended the night with a rousing bravo performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which got the entire audience singing along.

