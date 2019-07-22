Videos

Adam Richman & Jessie’s Girl Play ‘Don’t You’ at Dan’s GrillHampton 2019

The Man v. Food legend and celebrity judge makes his rock star dreams come true.

Oliver Peterson July 22, 2019

Travel Channel’s Man v. Food legend, TV personality, culinary traveler, cook, author and 2019 Dan’s GrillHampton celebrity judge Adam Richman achieved his childhood rock star dreams when he joined NYC’s favorite 1980s tribute band Jessie’s Girl onstage for a performance of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds at Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, July 19, 2019!

Richman’s surprise appearance came following a blistering, high energy show where Jessie’s Girl had everyone beneath the tent moving to all their ’80s classics. After they were done, as Richman said, “making an 11-year-old boy’s dreams come true,” Jessie’s Girl ended the night with a rousing bravo performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which got the entire audience singing along.

Join Dan’s Papers for more epic moments at all our Dan’s Taste of Summer events—including our Dan’s 60 Summers celebration dinner on Friday August 2 and Dan’s MonTaco on Saturday, August 3, both at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina—by visiting DansTasteofSummer.com!

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Hamptons Subway briefly renamed the East Hampton stop Steven Spielberg Station
July 22, 2019
51

Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of July 18–24, 2019

Holiday House Hamptons design by Ashbourne Design, Photo: Courtesy Iris Dankner
July 21, 2019
72

Iris Dankner’s Holiday House Hamptons Benefits Breast Cancer Research

Hand snatching Hamptons piping plover
July 21, 2019
73

Did More Plover Hijinx Stop Beach Driving in Southampton?

Sarah Palin
July 21, 2019
113

60 Summers Throwback: Ex-Governor Sarah Palin Is Moving to Hampton Bays