Jon Bon Jovi Announces ‘Bon Jovi: 2020’ Aboard Mediterranean Cruise

East Hampton Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi has announced the name of his 15th studio album, though you won’t find it on the band’s website or social media just yet. During an intimate performance aboard the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise, which set sail from Barcelona to Palma on Monday, August 28, he let his audience in on some details of the upcoming Bon Jovi: 2020. “It’s an election year, so why not?,” Variety quotes him in saying about the name. “I couldn’t do any worse.”

“This House is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us,” Bon Jovi continues. “Now, I have clear vision moving forward.” While the band’s last album, This House Is Not for Sale, covered topics of integrity, loss and Bon Jovi’s problems with the band’s former record label and the music industry as a whole, his clear vision for the new record involves timely sociopolitical themes that are on the minds of many Americans today—including the recent shootings in Texas and Ohio and the plight of veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. “It’s a different record,” he says of Bon Jovi: 2020, which the band began recording in Nashville in March.

While Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform on the Norwegian Pearl’s outdoor stage, a severe storm pushed the day’s concerts indoors to the Stardust Theater. The acoustic set featured reworked versions of classic Bon Jovi songs, a new rendition of Lenard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and a Q&A session.

Before and after the show passengers perused the exclusive Bon Jovi exhibit, featuring countless memorabilia from the rockstar’s career—including the Russian military coat he wore at the 1989 Moscow Music Peace Festival, the white Navy uniform he wore in the 2000 film U-571 and his custom Kramer guitar with the words “Bon Jovi” and “New Jersey” emblazoned on the teal marble body. The Runaway to Paradise concludes its voyage on Friday, August 30.