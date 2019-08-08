‘Open Table’ Celebrates East End Food Through Art in Montauk

The BCK Fine Arts Gallery in Montauk’s new exhibition Open Tables features still life paintings by artists Lynn Kotula, John Goodman and Bruce Lieberman focused on food and celebrating the farms and fisheries of the East End. Inspired by area chefs and their culinary creations, the exhibition is an homage to the lush ingredients and offerings on Eastern Long Island, albeit through a different medium.

Each participating artist sees beauty in food and seeks to memorialize it in their paintings, just as North Fork and Hamptons chefs do in their recipes.

Kotula is an NYC-based artist whose paintings feature tables of fresh food and ingredients that should stimulate viewers to a greater appreciation of the table settings in their own lives.

In his vibrant still life paintings, Goodman, a New York-based painter inspired by Giotto, Chardin and Matisse, looks to replicate the verdant bounty of the East End with crisp colors and lines.

Lieberman, a longtime resident of Water Mill, has felt a lifelong connection to the sea and nature. An avid fisherman, surfer and environmentalist, his work is often a conversation with nature and environmental issues, as well as what he describes as the “transcendent religious experience of being in nature and the fragile nature of being human.”

Open Table is the second exhibition at the young BCK Fine Arts Gallery, 87 South Euclid Avenue in Montauk. The show is on view from Saturday, August 10 through Monday, August 26. The gallery is open Thursdays–Mondays, from noon–6 p.m.

Call 631-594-1402 or 914-282-5517, or visit bckfineartsgallery.com.