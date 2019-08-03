Sarah Jessica Parker Launches Wine with Invivo

Hamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that her long awaited collaboration with Invivo Wines, will be available worldwide starting September 18. The Amagansett resident has worked with Auckland-based Invivo Wines throughout the winemaking, bottling, and design processes. According to the Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker website, the label design is an homage to the “X” Parker closes her social media posts with.

“Every part of the process from our initial conversations discussing wine styles, to the creative process on the brand and label design and of course, the Sauvignon Blanc blending session; it’s all been one exciting step after another. And a thrilling education in the business of winemaking, but more importantly, the love and passion behind Invivo,” Parker said in a statement.

Invivo Wines has received more than 200 medals in international wine competitions. Wine Advocate and Wine Spectator have both given them 90-point ratings. The winery has also announced plans to expand their collection with Parker, adding a rosé in the style of Southern France for Spring 2020.

For now the only wine in the Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker collection is a New Zealand-style Sauvignon Blanc with a smooth and long finish featuring “lifted notes of grapefruit, honeysuckle flower, passionfruit and citrus zest. The palate is expansive and leads with a wall of sweet-scented fruits and a soft but balanced acid spine.”

The Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc will be available in the United States via national importer Taub Family Selections, and in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, UK, Ireland and Hong Kong.