Billy Joel Becomes First Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame Inductee

Sag Harbor “Piano Man” Billy Joel has made history yet again. After becoming the first performer to play a staggering 100 shows at Madison Square Garden, he has now become the first person inducted into Fenway Park’s new Music Hall of Fame.

View this post on Instagram FENWAY! A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on Sep 14, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

The induction came as a result of Joel’s sixth consecutive annual performance at the Boston Red Sox’s iconic ballpark, more than any artist before him, which he performed on Saturday, September 14. He played to a sold-out crowd in the pouring rain.

View this post on Instagram Even played my guitar in the rain. #FENWAY @fenwaypark A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on Sep 14, 2019 at 7:33pm PDT

Before the concert, Red Sox CEO and President Sam Kennedy presented Joel with a World Series Ring to commemorate the honor. The ring came with a plaque that reads, “Billy Joel / Boston Red Sox / 2018 World Champions.”

On Friday, September 20, the official Billy Joel website posted a photo gallery with many great shots from the momentous event. It also provides fan with the option of uploading their own photos to the gallery at billyjoel.com/event/billy-joel-concert-at-fenway-park.