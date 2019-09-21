South O’ the Highway

Billy Joel Becomes First Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame Inductee

And he got a sweet World Series Ring to prove it!

SOTH Team September 21, 2019
Billy Joel
Billy Joel, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Sag Harbor “Piano Man” Billy Joel has made history yet again. After becoming the first performer to play a staggering 100 shows at Madison Square Garden, he has now become the first person inducted into Fenway Park’s new Music Hall of Fame.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FENWAY!

A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on

The induction came as a result of Joel’s sixth consecutive annual performance at the Boston Red Sox’s iconic ballpark, more than any artist before him, which he performed on Saturday, September 14. He played to a sold-out crowd in the pouring rain.

View this post on Instagram

 

Even played my guitar in the rain. #FENWAY @fenwaypark

A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on

Before the concert, Red Sox CEO and President Sam Kennedy presented Joel with a World Series Ring to commemorate the honor. The ring came with a plaque that reads, “Billy Joel / Boston Red Sox / 2018 World Champions.”

On Friday, September 20, the official Billy Joel website posted a photo gallery with many great shots from the momentous event. It also provides fan with the option of uploading their own photos to the gallery at billyjoel.com/event/billy-joel-concert-at-fenway-park.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Photos from Billy’s @fenwaypark show on 9.14 are now live on his website (link in bio) photo by @myrnasuarezphoto

A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Michael Kosta of 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
September 20, 2019
116

Shinnecock Monument Segment Airs on ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

Tom Bergeron, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy
September 19, 2019
121

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Replaces Mom Christie on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Proud father Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria and their kids
September 18, 2019
126

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Expecting Fifth Child

Sean
September 15, 2019
114

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Honored with Atlanta’s Prestigious Phoenix Award