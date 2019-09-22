‘Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest’ Film Opens for One Night Nov. 21

Montauk rock legend Dave Gahan‘s seminal band Depeche Mode has announced their release of a new feature-length documentary and concert film, Spirits in the Forest, opening in cinemas around the world for a one-night event on Thursday, November 21. The film will bring the band’s worldwide fanbase together to celebrate the impact of Depeche Mode’s music and performances. Spirits in the Forest will screen in over 2,400 cinemas in more than 70 countries, “from Adelaide to Zagreb.”

Directed by longtime artistic collaborator with the band, Anton Corbijn, the film follows the band’s 2017/2018 Global Spirit Tour, which saw them play for more than 3 million fans at 115 shows around the world.

As the band explains it on depechemode.com:

Across 2017/2018 Depeche Mode embarked on their Global Spirit Tour, in which they performed to more than 3 million fans at 115 shows across the globe. This new visually-striking film, directed by award-winning filmmaker and longtime artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn, captures the energy and spectacle of the band’s performance from the tour along with a deeper look into how their music and shows have been woven into the fabric of their fans’ lives.

Through the deeply emotional stories of six special Depeche Mode fans, the film shows not only how and why the band’s popularity and relevance has continued to grow over the course of their career, but provides a unique look into music’s incredible power to build communities, enable people to overcome adversity, and create connections across the boundaries of language, location, gender, age, and circumstance.

Artfully shot and expertly edited, Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest goes beyond the typical concert film, weaving together exhilarating musical performances, filmed at the final shows of the Global Spirit Tour in Berlin’s famed Waldbühne (“Forest Stage”), with intimate documentary footage filmed in fans’ hometowns across the globe.

Depeche Mode founding member Martin Gore adds, “In today’s world of turmoil and divisiveness, music really can be a force for good and can bring people together.”

Find out where you can watch Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest when tickets go on sale Thursday, September 26 at spiritsintheforest.com.