Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Expecting Fifth Child

Amagansett’s Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together!

Hilaria posted a video on Instagram showing the baby’s heartbeat, along with a poignant message: “It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛”

After suffering a miscarriage this April, it’s understandable that the high-profile couple is approaching Hilaria’s pregnancy with caution. The Baldwins currently have four kids together—Romeo Alejandro David,1, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3, Rafael Thomas, 4 and Carmen Gabriella, 6.

Congratulations and best wishes to the family!