South O’ the Highway

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Opens Friday, September 13

Watch the trailer for JLo's new film based on Scores strippers turned real-life Robin Hoods.

SOTH Team September 7, 2019

A new trailer for Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez‘s upcoming film Hustlers dropped this week, and the hype has reached a fever pitch.

Inspired by Jessica Pressler‘s viral New York magazine article, “The Hustlers at Scores,” about a crew of former Scores strippers who formed a plan to bilk their Wall Street clientele out of millions, Hustlers is produced by Lopez (along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Megan Ellison).

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in
Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Photo: EPK.TV

Constance WuCardi BKeke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles (as Pressler) costar, while Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World) directs.

The source material, called a modern Robin Hood tale, was published in December of 2015 and quickly became an internet sensation just asking to made made into a Hollywood movie. Especially because, SPOILER ALERT, none of them served any jail time for their crimes.

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in
Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Photo: EPK.TV

As we’ll see in Hustlers, the ladies brought these rich, somewhat reprehensible, men to strip clubs, drugged them silly and then rang up thousands on their credit cards. The scam worked pretty darn well, until it didn’t.

To learn how it all played out, albeit with a likely Tinsel Town twist, watch Hustlers this Friday, September 13, or go to an early screening on Thursday, September 12.

Jennifer Lopez in
Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Photo: EPK.TV
Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis in
September 4, 2019
110

Scarlett Johansson Mothers a Nazi and a Jew in ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Trailer

Julianne Moore in 2019
September 2, 2019
142

Julianne Moore Will Play a ‘Mothertrucker’ in Jill Soloway’s New Film

Steven Spielberg
August 31, 2019
192

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Why We Hate’ Comes to Discovery Channel This Fall

Joaquin Phoenix in the trailer for
August 29, 2019
156

Final ‘Joker’ Trailer Reveals More About Joaquin Phoenix Film