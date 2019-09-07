Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Opens Friday, September 13

A new trailer for Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez‘s upcoming film Hustlers dropped this week, and the hype has reached a fever pitch.

Inspired by Jessica Pressler‘s viral New York magazine article, “The Hustlers at Scores,” about a crew of former Scores strippers who formed a plan to bilk their Wall Street clientele out of millions, Hustlers is produced by Lopez (along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Megan Ellison).

Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles (as Pressler) costar, while Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World) directs.

The source material, called a modern Robin Hood tale, was published in December of 2015 and quickly became an internet sensation just asking to made made into a Hollywood movie. Especially because, SPOILER ALERT, none of them served any jail time for their crimes.

As we’ll see in Hustlers, the ladies brought these rich, somewhat reprehensible, men to strip clubs, drugged them silly and then rang up thousands on their credit cards. The scam worked pretty darn well, until it didn’t.

To learn how it all played out, albeit with a likely Tinsel Town twist, watch Hustlers this Friday, September 13, or go to an early screening on Thursday, September 12.