Scarlett Johansson Mothers a Nazi and a Jew in ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Trailer

The first full trailer for Jojo Rabbit, starring Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, dropped on Tuesday, September 3, and it is wild. The film, advertised as an anti-hate satire, follows a young German boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who spends his days dreaming of being a Nazi with his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). When he discovers that his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in the attic, he’s forced to confront his blind nationalism and reconsider the way he views the world.

The trailer opens with a German cover of Smash Mouth’s “I’m a Believer” while Jojo is shown participating in Hitler youth training games and a book burning. Johansson’s mother character, speaking in an accent similar to that of Black Widow, worries that he’s growing up too fast. After Jojo finds her hiding in the wall, the Jewish girl begins to challenge his identity, telling him, “You’re not a Nazi, Jojo. You’re a 10-year-old kid who likes dressing up in a funny uniform and wants to be part of a club.” Throughout the trailer, there are many nonsensical sights, including a unicorn head on a platter, a Hitler poster with changing expressions and a soldier with a flowing red cape. It looks absolutely ridiculous, yet incredibly heartfelt—the signature directing style of Johansson’s fellow Marvel alumnus Waititi, known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and voicing the lovable Korg in that film.

Jojo Rabbit, based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, is distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures and produced by Waititi, Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley. Additional cast members include Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell and others.

See Jojo Rabbit in theaters on Friday, October 18, 2019.