South O’ the Highway

‘The Politician’ Starring Gwyneth Paltrow Premieres on Netflix

Read what the critics are saying about the political satire.

SOTH Team September 27, 2019
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in "The Politician," Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s newest original series has been released and it’s got quite a few East End connections. The Politician, by mega-producers Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Hamptonite Brad Falchuk, is a satirical new series about Payton Hobart (portrayed Ben Platt), a high school student who has dreams of the Oval Office—but first, he’s got to become student body president. The show also stars East Enders Gwyneth Paltrow (Falchuk’s wife) and Bob Balaban

Here’s what critics are saying about the eight-part series:

“While it’s been released as eight episodes, what you really get is a seven-episode season followed by what feels like the first episode of what would be the second season. There’s such a strong, firm break between the first seven installments and the last one that it’s hard to treat them as one unit — particularly because the final episode that moves the story forward into a new chapter seems more interesting and appealing than the previous ones.” — Linda Holmes, NPR

“It’s another dazzling Murphy triumph. It has his trademark hurricane of a narrative that sweeps you up and deposits you breathless and agape somewhere else entirely an hour later. He has garnered a set of blistering performances from his actors. The laurels should go to Platt, whose Hobart has layers of sincerity and insincerity he riffles effortlessly through in every scene.” — Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The acting, across the board, is very good, although the single best performance comes from Gwyneth Paltrow as Payton’s rich, often wayward mother. (Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are executive producers for the show.) Her performance is unforced, unmannered, tart  but without edges — as clean and smoothly elegant as a minimal-fragrance bar of soap. Paltrow remains a formidable actress.” — Tom Gliatto, People

Watch all eight episodes of The Politician on Netflix.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Season 20 of
September 26, 2019
51

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Starring Mariska Hargitay Returns for 21st Season

Martha Stewart and Ina Garten in separate photos
September 25, 2019
189

Ina Garten, Martha Stewart and Other Food Stars Join Food Network Kitchen

Jennifer Lopez
September 24, 2019
122

Jennifer Lopez Brings Back the Dress That Gave Birth to Google Images

Emily Mortimer in the trailer for
September 23, 2019
117

Emily Mortimer and Jennifer Esposito Star in ‘Mary’ Horror Film