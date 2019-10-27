East End Foodie News Bites: Lucharitos Expands, Sen Lottery Returns and Silver’s Closes

From Mexican to Japanese, the East End has a wide range of cuisine to savor. Check out the latest foodie news from both Forks, and get tasting!

Black Llama Cocktail & Oyster Bar, created by the owners of American Beech, has opened in Greenport. Dubbed “the new clandestine cocktails and oyster bar,” is located at 300 Main Street and is open daily from 4 p.m. The new spot features craft cocktails, small plates and a separate dining area called the Monkey Room for private parties. Check out more information at americanbeech.com.

Popular North Fork Mexican haven Lucharitos expands into Mattituck in 2020. The Burrito Bar will open inside the Mattituck Plaza. Lucharitos posted on Facebook, “It’s official! And we are super excited to be setting up our sister space, Burrito Bar, inside the Mattituck Plaza. @ksage80 will be leading this project that will bring our version of “fast food” to the North Fork. We look forward to working with the Movie Theatre in bringing a totally new and exciting experience to the space. This is going to be a really neat concept for us to develop over the next 120 days.” @ksage80 refers to Managing Partner Kevin Sage. For more information, visit facebook.com/lucharitos.

Union Burger Bar has brought back their Wednesday special, $5 Burger Night. Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy a delectable handcrafted burger alongside Union Burger Bar’s fabulous milkshakes and sides. The deal is an homage to the Bailout Burgers served at the former Barrister’s Restaurant. Union Burger Bar is located at 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. For more information on their specials and deals, visit facebook.com/unionburgerbar.

Sag Harbor sushi staple Sen is once again running their tasting menu lottery. From Thursday to Sunday, Sen will pick one winner to enjoy a free tasting menu bento box, a $28 value. Sen guests can place their information in the fishbowl to be entered into the lottery and hope to reap the reward! Sen Restaurant is located at 23 Main Street, Sag Harbor. For a menu and more information, visit senrestaurant.com.

Provisions Natural Foods Market & Organic Cafe has opened a Water Mill location, in addition to its Sag Harbor space. The new location will carry the same products and feature a juice bar, café and doorstep delivery. Items available include local produce, meats and poultry, organic snacks and candy, raw foods, frozen foods, gluten free products and more. Visit Provisions at 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill and find more information at provisionsnaturalfoods.com.

Get ready for a new dining experience in Hampton Bays. Salvatore’s Family Restaurant & Bar will soon open in the former Hamptons Standard, with a wood-burning pizza oven and new look. The Italian American-inspired restaurant is owned by Salvatore Biundo, who owned the Standard and owns Centro Trattoria and Bar, also in Hampton Bays.

After 96 years, Silver’s in Southampton has closed. The Main Street mainstay opened in 1923 as a cigar shop and eventually transformed into a restaurant in 1966. Silver’s had been owned by the Wellins family since the 1950s. New, as-yet unannounced tenants will take over the space in December. In the meantime, stop by and take a look at the restaurant’s art, which is for sale!