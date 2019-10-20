Hamptons International Film Festival 2019 in Photos

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) ran from October 10–14 and celebrated cinema from all over the world. During the festivities that included parties, world premiere screenings and panels, legendary director and screenwriter Brian De Palma was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Guild Hall and participated in a talk with Alec Baldwin.

To learn more about HIFF, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.