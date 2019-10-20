Hamptons International Film Festival 2019 in Photos

    The line waiting to see Brian De Palma receive his Lifetime Achievement Award

    Barbara Lassen
    The line waiting to see Brian De Palma receive his Lifetime Achievement Award

    Clive Gershon, James Mack Edgerton, Matthew Miele, Stephen McCarthy

    Barbara Lassen
    Clive Gershon, James Mack Edgerton, Matthew Miele, Stephen McCarthy

    James Mack Edgerton, Stephen McCarthy, Candice Bergen

    Barbara Lassen
    James Mack Edgerton, Stephen McCarthy, Candice Bergen

    “Alan Pakula: Going for Truth” director Matthew Miele

    Barbara Lassen
    âAlan Pakula: Going for Truthâ director Matthew Miele

    Hannah Pakula, widow of Alan Pakula

    Barbara Lassen
    Hannah Pakula, widow of Alan Pakula

    "Birch" filmmaker Paisley Valentine Walsh

    Barbara Lassen

    "Scandalous" director Mark Landsman

    Barbara Lassen

    “Red Penguin” producer Steven Warshaw, director Gabe Polsky and producer Dmitry Saltykovsky

    Barbara Lassen
    âRed Penguinâ producer Steven Warshaw, director Gabe Polsky and producer Dmitry Saltykovsky

    "An Interloper’s Kiss" filmmaker Grace Kim

    Barbara Lassen

    Chef Eric Ripert and wife Sandra

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Eric Ripert and wife Sandra

    Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman

    Barbara Lassen
    Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman

    Anyone order Hampton Coffee?

    Barbara Lassen
    Anyone order Hampton Coffee?

    County Executive Steve Bellone

    Barbara Lassen
    County Executive Steve Bellone

    Brian De Palma, Piper De Palma, Alec Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian De Palma, Piper De Palma, Alec Baldwin

    Brian De Palma

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian De Palma

    Breakthrough Artists Camila Morrone, Lulu Wang, Aldis Hodge

    Barbara Lassen
    Breakthrough Artists Camila Morrone, Lulu Wang, Aldis Hodge

    Randy Mastro, Brian De Palma

    Barbara Lassen
    Randy Mastro, Brian De Palma

    Randy Mastro

    Barbara Lassen
    Randy Mastro

    "Citizen K" director Alex Gibney, Randy Mastro

    Barbara Lassen

    Stuart Suna, Alfre Woodford, Ransy Mastro, Joe Zicherman

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna, Alfre Woodford, Ransy Mastro, Joe Zicherman

    "Clemency" director Chinonye Chukwu

    Barbara Lassen

    "Clemency" star Aldis Hodge and director Chinonye Chukwu

    Barbara Lassen

    Anne Chaisson, Alec Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Chaisson, Alec Baldwin

    Alfre Woodford

    Barbara Lassen
    Alfre Woodford

    Breakthrough Artist Lulu Wang

    Barbara Lassen
    Breakthrough Artist Lulu Wang

    "Clemency" star Aldis Hodge and director Chinonye Chukwu, Alfre Woodford

    Barbara Lassen

    Breakthrough Artist Camila Morrone

    Barbara Lassen
    Breakthrough Artist Camila Morrone

    David Nugent, Camila Morrone, Lulu Wang, Aldis Hodge, Anne Chaisson

    Barbara Lassen
    David Nugent, Camila Morrone, Lulu Wang, Aldis Hodge, Anne Chaisson

    Aldis Hodge, Lulu Wang, Chinonye Chukwu, Camila Morrone, Anne Chaisson, David Nugent

    Barbara Lassen
    Aldis Hodge, Lulu Wang, Chinonye Chukwu, Camila Morrone, Anne Chaisson, David Nugent

    Breakthrough Artist Aldis Hodge

    Barbara Lassen
    Breakthrough Artist Aldis Hodge

    Breakthrough Artist Camila Morrone

    Barbara Lassen
    Breakthrough Artist Camila Morrone

    Breakthrough Artist Camila Morrone

    Barbara Lassen
    Breakthrough Artist Camila Morrone

    David Nugent, Randy Mastro

    Barbara Lassen
    David Nugent, Randy Mastro

    Jon Kaiman and his family

    Barbara Lassen
    Jon Kaiman and his family

    Randy Mastro, board member Joe Zicherman, David Nugent, Stuart Suna

    Barbara Lassen
    Randy Mastro, board member Joe Zicherman, David Nugent, Stuart Suna

    David Nugent, Chinonye Chukwu, Aldis Hodge, Alfre Woodford, Anne Chaisson

    Barbara Lassen
    David Nugent, Chinonye Chukwu, Aldis Hodge, Alfre Woodford, Anne Chaisson

    “Mickey and the Bear” director Annabelle Attanasio

    Barbara Lassen
    âMickey and the Bearâ director Annabelle Attanasio

    Stuart Suna, Alfre Woodford, Randy Mastro, Aldis Hodge, Joe Zicherman

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna, Alfre Woodford, Randy Mastro, Aldis Hodge, Joe Zicherman

    Jonathan Shoemaker, Diane Shoemaker

    Barbara Lassen
    Jonathan Shoemaker, Diane Shoemaker

    Anne Chaisson, Aldis Hodge

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Chaisson, Aldis Hodge

    Stuart Suna and his family

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna and his family

    Stuart Suna and his family

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna and his family

    "Clemency" director Chinonye Chukwu, star Aldis Hodge and Alfre Woodford

    Barbara Lassen

    Brad Engleking of “A Hidden Life”

    Barbara Lassen
    Brad Engleking of âA Hidden Lifeâ

    David Nugent, Brian De Palma, Anne Chaisson

    Barbara Lassen
    David Nugent, Brian De Palma, Anne Chaisson

    Jeff Sharp and Jack

    Barbara Lassen
    Jeff Sharp and Jack

    Stuart Suna, Alfre Woodford, Randy Mastro, Board-Linda Biscardi Fuller, Aldis Hodge, Joe Zicherman

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna, Alfre Woodford, Randy Mastro, Board-Linda Biscardi Fuller, Aldis Hodge, Joe Zicherman

    Jeff Sharp, Alina Cho

    Barbara Lassen
    Jeff Sharp, Alina Cho

    Stuart Suna, Anne Chaisson, Randy Mastro, David Nugent

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna, Anne Chaisson, Randy Mastro, David Nugent

    Francois Girard, Yoona Kwak

    Barbara Lassen
    Francois Girard, Yoona Kwak

    Mark Simon, Sarah Jane Simon

    Barbara Lassen
    Mark Simon, Sarah Jane Simon

    HIFF guest, Noah Doyle, Anne Chaisson, Randy Mastro, Photo: Barbara Lassen

    Barbara Lassen
    HIFF guest, Noah Doyle, Anne Chaisson, Randy Mastro, Photo: Barbara Lassen

    David Nugent, Robert Lantos, Patrick Harrison

    Barbara Lassen
    David Nugent, Robert Lantos, Patrick Harrison

    Anne Chaisson, Robert Lantos

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Chaisson, Robert Lantos

    Stuart Suna, Hilaria Baldwin, Lilly Hartley, HIFF guest

    Barbara Lassen
    Stuart Suna, Hilaria Baldwin, Lilly Hartley, HIFF guest

    Group shot at the HIFF Chairman's Reception

    Barbara Lassen
    Group shot at the HIFF Chairman's Reception

    Lilly Hartley moderating Q&A with Tracy Edwards of "Maiden"

    Barbara Lassen
    Lilly Hartley moderating Q&A with Tracy Edwards of

    Lilly Hartley moderating Q&A with Tracy Edwards of "Maiden"

    Barbara Lassen
    Lilly Hartley moderating Q&A with Tracy Edwards of

    Tracy Edwards of "Maiden" signing autographs

    Barbara Lassen
    Tracy Edwards of

    Tracy Edwards, chairman Stuart Suna

    Barbara Lassen
    Tracy Edwards, chairman Stuart Suna

    Lilly Hartley, Tracy Edwards, Anne Chaisson

    Barbara Lassen
    Lilly Hartley, Tracy Edwards, Anne Chaisson

    Tracy Edwards of "Maiden"

    Barbara Lassen
    Tracy Edwards of

    Lilly Hartley

    Barbara Lassen
    Lilly Hartley

    Tracy Edwards, Kevin Bishop

    Barbara Lassen
    Tracy Edwards, Kevin Bishop
    Photo Galleries

    Hamptons International Film Festival 2019 in Photos

    Barbara Lassen October 20, 2019

    The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) ran from October 10–14 and celebrated cinema from all over the world. During the festivities that included parties, world premiere screenings and panels, legendary director and screenwriter Brian De Palma was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Guild Hall and participated in a talk with Alec Baldwin.

    To learn more about HIFF, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    A Hobbit-themed needlework entry
    October 15, 2019
    162

    2019 Riverhead Country Fair Competition in Photos

    Adele Malinowski with Cody, Jill Malinowski with Zoey
    October 14, 2019
    171

    Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Paws on Parade 2019 Photos

    Chris Noth presenting Kelsey Grammer with the Canopy Award
    October 12, 2019
    180

    The Fourth Annual North Fork TV Festival in Photos

    Klyph Black, Joe Delia, PJ Delia
    October 4, 2019
    368

    Sag Harbor American Music Festival 2019 in Photos