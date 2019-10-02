Cycle and Sip to Empower Local Girls at I-Tri’s Hamptons Ride and Wine

Award-winning empowerment program for adolescent girls i-tri, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, is hosting its second annual Hamptons Ride and Wine fall fundraiser this Saturday, October 5, with a rain date set for Sunday, October 6.

Open to cyclists over 21 years old, from beginners to pros, with a choice of a 10-, 30- or 60-mile route, this fun, non-competitive ride traverses the South Fork and concludes with a luncheon and wine tasting at the private Channing Family Sculpture Garden next door to Channing Daughters Winery. All proceeds from the event benefit i-tri, which prepares and empowers middle school girls in the Hamptons and points west to compete in a local youth triathlon. The sport is used as a metaphor for “accomplishing the seemingly impossible and focusing on self-esteem, family outreach, nutrition and athletic training.”

Supporters don’t have to participate in the bike ride to attend the post-ride luncheon, which will feature a wine tasting by Channing Daughters and a special presentation by i-tri founder and Executive Director Theresa Roden, who will announce i-tri’s new branding plans and a national roll out for the program. Registration for the ride and/or lunch is open to adults 21 and older at itrigirls.org/rideandwine.

“Over the course of the last 10 years we have worked with nearly 700 middle school girls from Montauk to the Mastics,” Roden says in a statement extolling the virtues of the i-tri program. “Many of our girls start out not knowing how to swim or ride a bike. And yet by the end of our six months together, they all cross the finish line of the BNB Hamptons Youth Triathlon. To watch the determination and bravery of our girls doing something they once thought impossible is what i-tri is all about…helping these young women believe in themselves, find their confidence, feel healthy and strong,” Roden continues. “I can’t think of any better way to celebrate our 10-year milestone than biking around the Hamptons with our friends and supporters.”

Registration for the ride will be open on site from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Cyclists may depart when they wish with the following times suggested:

8:30 a.m. – 60-Mile Route

East from Channing Daughters, through Sag Harbor, Northwest Harbor and Springs to Montauk. Route continues west through Amagansett, Hamptons and Sagaponack to complete the ride in Bridgehampton.

9:45 a.m. – 30-Mile Route (Escorted ride will depart at this time.)

East from Channing Daughters, through Sag Harbor and Northwest Harbor, then south to Amagansett. Route continues west through the Hamptons and Sagaponack to complete the ride in Bridgehampton.

10:30 a.m. – 10-Mile Route (Escorted ride will depart at this time.)

Southeast from Channing Daughters, circling through Bridgehampton and Sagaponack.

Lunch begins at noon at Channing Daughters Winery (1927 Scuttlehole Road) in Bridgehampton.

Learn more about i-tri and register for the event at itrigirls.org.