Ina Garten to Release Memoir in 2023

Celadon Books has announced that they will publish a memoir by famed food personality, author and East Hamptonite Ina Garten, 71. The currently untitled book will be released in 2023.

“By finding a way to do what I love for a living—cooking—I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking,” Garten said in a press release. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”

The memoir is just one of the various projects Garten has in the oven. She will also be part of the new streaming service, Food Network Kitchen, which launches later this month.

Garten has published 11 books to date and is a three-time James Beard Award recipient. Her Food Network series, Barefoot Contessa, has won her three Daytime Emmy Awards since its debut in 2002. Locally, she is known for her former specialty food store of the same name. Garten also worked in the White House in the Office of Management and Budget before moving on to the position of budget analyst for Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. She has been married to Jeffrey Garten since 1968. Garten sits on the Design Review Board for East Hampton.