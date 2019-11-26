Check Out the Trailer for ‘Summer House’ Season 4

Get ready for more dysfunction! The fourth season of Summer House, Bravo’s Hamptons-set reality show, will debut on February 5, 2020. The cast will include regulars Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner and newcomers Jules Daoud and Luke Gulbranson. Danielle Olivera and Jordan Verroi will not return.

A first-look trailer shows a ton of first-world drama for the group. Kyle and Amanda have set a wedding date, but Kyle appears to be having premarital jitters and Amanda’s not happy. Carl is up to his usual caddish ways, and appears to have a surprise hookup with Lindsay! The bad boy is also introduced to newbie Jules and the two are instantly attracted to each other, while the dashing Luke shows up on a motorcycle and prompts all the ladies to turn their heads, most of all Hannah.

Our main takeaway from the teaser? It’s business as usual for the Summer House crew. This heated exchange between Lindsay and Carl essentially tells you what you need to know:

Lindsay: Grow a pair of balls!

Carl: I have three.

Watch the trailer above!