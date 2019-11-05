Hero Cop Rex Gallant Steps into Hamptons Police Department PR Role

Hamptons Police Department spokesman Larry Hirsch celebrates his last day on the job this week, officially handed over the PR reigns to hero cop Rex Gallant on Friday, November 1.

“Rex is about as impressive as they come, and I could think of no one better to replace me after all these years in a job I love,” Hirsch said, welcoming his protégé and replacement after 28 years on the force. “I expect things may get a bit more interesting around here, but Rex always comes out sparkling.”

Thanks to years of hard-hitting police work in the Hamptons PD, Gallant has collected a roster of enemies as long as his list of on-the-job injuries, one of which finally took him out of action and into the public relations sphere. As recently as late September, Gallant thwarted a coordinated hit at his home in East Hampton. A team of intruders broke into his house, but as usual, the tactical and martial arts master was prepared.

“I have no doubt Rex will endure more attacks by the villains from his past, but I’m also quite sure he’ll prevail,” Hirsch said. “He always does.”

For his part, Gallant said he was pleased to step into his new position at the Hamptons Police Department.

