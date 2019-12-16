Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Camp

The Hamptons has a truly amazing number and variety of camps with something for every kind of kid, whether it’s theater, music, sports, swimming, horses, wildlife, robotics, art and so much more. Whatever your kid is passionate about or wants to learn more about, there’s a camp waiting to guide them on their journey, but don’t you think they’ll want to attend the very best?

Featuring an excellent array of activities, expert counselors and coaches, and a safe, fun environment, these Hamptons camps have earned their place among Dan’s Best of the Best.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Camp Winners

Platinum

Hamptons Baseball Camp

36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill

631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Gold

Sandy Hollow Day Camp

2489 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-283-2296, sandyhollowdaycamp.com

Silver

Future Stars

1370A Majors Path, Southampton

631-287-6707, fscamps.com

Bronze

Southampton Racquet Club & Camp

665 Majors Path, Southampton

631-488-4700, southamptoncc.com