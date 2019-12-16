Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Camp

Dan's Best of the BestSummer Camp Guide

The Hamptons has a truly amazing number and variety of camps with something for every kind of kid, whether it’s theater, music, sports, swimming, horses, wildlife, robotics, art and so much more. Whatever your kid is passionate about or wants to learn more about, there’s a camp waiting to guide them on their journey, but don’t you think they’ll want to attend the very best?

Featuring an excellent array of activities, expert counselors and coaches, and a safe, fun environment, these Hamptons camps have earned their place among Dan’s Best of the Best.

Platinum
Hamptons Baseball Camp
36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill
631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Gold
Sandy Hollow Day Camp
2489 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-283-2296, sandyhollowdaycamp.com

Silver
Future Stars
1370A Majors Path, Southampton
631-287-6707, fscamps.com

Bronze
Southampton Racquet Club & Camp
665 Majors Path, Southampton
631-488-4700, southamptoncc.com

