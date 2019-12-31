Live Your Best Life with Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty Winners

Dan's North ForkSports, Fitness & Wellness

North Fork

BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Points East Acupuncture
631-298-7717, pointseastacupuncture.com

BEST ADDICTION THERAPY
Platinum – Alternatives Counseling Services
631-283-4440

BEST BARBER SHOP
Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters
631-727-9833

BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall
631-765-9520, richardhalldc.com

BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center
631-928-7554, healingpoints-acu.com

BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – Blue Sage Day Spa
631-298-4344, bluesagedayspa.com

BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Total Dental Care of Mattituck
631-886-4169, tdcmattituck.com

BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Schweiger Dermatology Group
631-298-1122, schweigerderm.com

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, MD
631-727-7100

BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Studio
631-722-5023

BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Salon 48
631-765-5624

BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Studio

BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM
Platinum – CrossFit Impervious
631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST
Platinum – Kara Manwaring of Trendsetter by Camille
631-734-5848, trendsetterbycamille.com

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT
631-830-3990

BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Natural Shine Beauty
631-407-5511, naturalshinenails.com

BEST NUTRITIONIST
Platinum – Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

BEST ORTHODONTIST
Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics
631-604-2206, facingthefuture.com

BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Platinum – Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care
631-444-5437, stonybrookchildrens.org

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Nicolette Gebhardt

BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Southold Pharmacy
631-765-3434, southoldpharmacy.com

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Platinum – OneOnOne PT, PLLC
631-284-9258, oneononephysicaltherapy.net

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Terry Walker at North Fork Fun & Fitness
631-765-9118, northforkfitness.com

BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING
Platinum – Peconic Landing
631-419-9702, peconiclanding.org

BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus
631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com

BEST TRX TRAINER
Platinum – BodySmart Studio
631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Jennifer Conway at JABS
631-315-5227, jabsny.com

BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – The Giving Room
631-765-6670, givingroom.net

BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – NOFO Wellness Center
631-734-4042, nofowellnesscenter.com

South Fork

BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture
631-725-8131, marybetharmstrong.com

BEST ADDICTION THERAPY
Platinum – East End Hypnosis & Reiki
631-294-2558, eastendhypnosis.com

BEST BARBER SHOP
Platinum – Mario’s Barber Shop
631-728-9458

BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Essential Chiropractic
631-998-4455, westhamptonbeachchiropractor.com

BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
631-287-4999, greenbergcosmeticsurgery.com

BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Beach Dental
631-325-0731, hamptonsbeachdental.com

BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology
631-283-3131, hamptondermatology.com

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, MD

BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Joanne Camara Gustafson of Salon East
631-728-5212

BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Hampton Haircutters
631-288-9408

BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon
631-283-8230, thekevinmaplesalon.com

BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM
Platinum – CrossFit Warrior Legion
631-404-6528, crossfitwarriorlegion.com

BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST
Platinum – Monika Zuniga of Salon Xavier
631-725-6400, salonxavier.com

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Valerie Pease of House of Wellness
631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com

BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Manikur
631-998-4222

BEST ORTHODONTIST
Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics

BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Platinum – Hampton Pediatrics
631-283-4843, hamptonpediatrics.com

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – MMFitness
facebook.com/monicamurphyfitness

BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Barth’s Pharmacy
631-288-4345, barthspharmacy.com

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates
631-537-5144, bridgehamptonpilates.net

BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING
Platinum – The Villa at Westhampton
631-240-8100, hamptonsvilla.com

BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Roland Walker at JABS

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
631-721-7515, claudiamatles.com

BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – House of Wellness
631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com

BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – Oscar Gonzalez
631-521-7256, zumba-oscar.com

Visit DansBOTB.com and the DansPapers.com 2019 Winners Guide for more Best of the Best winners.

