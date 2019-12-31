Live Your Best Life with Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty Winners

Are you taking some time off from work after the holidays? Spend the early days of the new year pampering yourself and living your best life with Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Wellness & Beauty winners.
North Fork
BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Points East Acupuncture
631-298-7717, pointseastacupuncture.com
BEST ADDICTION THERAPY
Platinum – Alternatives Counseling Services
631-283-4440
BEST BARBER SHOP
Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters
631-727-9833
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall
631-765-9520, richardhalldc.com
BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center
631-928-7554, healingpoints-acu.com
BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – Blue Sage Day Spa
631-298-4344, bluesagedayspa.com
BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Total Dental Care of Mattituck
631-886-4169, tdcmattituck.com
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Schweiger Dermatology Group
631-298-1122, schweigerderm.com
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, MD
631-727-7100
BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Studio
631-722-5023
BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Salon 48
631-765-5624
BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Studio
BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM
Platinum – CrossFit Impervious
631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com
BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST
Platinum – Kara Manwaring of Trendsetter by Camille
631-734-5848, trendsetterbycamille.com
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT
631-830-3990
BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Natural Shine Beauty
631-407-5511, naturalshinenails.com
BEST NUTRITIONIST
Platinum – Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center
BEST ORTHODONTIST
Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics
631-604-2206, facingthefuture.com
BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Platinum – Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care
631-444-5437, stonybrookchildrens.org
BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Nicolette Gebhardt
BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Southold Pharmacy
631-765-3434, southoldpharmacy.com
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Platinum – OneOnOne PT, PLLC
631-284-9258, oneononephysicaltherapy.net
BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Terry Walker at North Fork Fun & Fitness
631-765-9118, northforkfitness.com
BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING
Platinum – Peconic Landing
631-419-9702, peconiclanding.org
BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus
631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com
BEST TRX TRAINER
Platinum – BodySmart Studio
631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com
BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Jennifer Conway at JABS
631-315-5227, jabsny.com
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – The Giving Room
631-765-6670, givingroom.net
BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – NOFO Wellness Center
631-734-4042, nofowellnesscenter.com
South Fork
BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture
631-725-8131, marybetharmstrong.com
BEST ADDICTION THERAPY
Platinum – East End Hypnosis & Reiki
631-294-2558, eastendhypnosis.com
BEST BARBER SHOP
Platinum – Mario’s Barber Shop
631-728-9458
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Essential Chiropractic
631-998-4455, westhamptonbeachchiropractor.com
BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
631-287-4999, greenbergcosmeticsurgery.com
BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Beach Dental
631-325-0731, hamptonsbeachdental.com
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology
631-283-3131, hamptondermatology.com
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, MD
BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Joanne Camara Gustafson of Salon East
631-728-5212
BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Hampton Haircutters
631-288-9408
BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon
631-283-8230, thekevinmaplesalon.com
BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM
Platinum – CrossFit Warrior Legion
631-404-6528, crossfitwarriorlegion.com
BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST
Platinum – Monika Zuniga of Salon Xavier
631-725-6400, salonxavier.com
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Valerie Pease of House of Wellness
631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com
BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Manikur
631-998-4222
BEST ORTHODONTIST
Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics
BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Platinum – Hampton Pediatrics
631-283-4843, hamptonpediatrics.com
BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – MMFitness
facebook.com/monicamurphyfitness
BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Barth’s Pharmacy
631-288-4345, barthspharmacy.com
BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates
631-537-5144, bridgehamptonpilates.net
BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING
Platinum – The Villa at Westhampton
631-240-8100, hamptonsvilla.com
BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Roland Walker at JABS
BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
631-721-7515, claudiamatles.com
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – House of Wellness
631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com
BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – Oscar Gonzalez
631-521-7256, zumba-oscar.com
Visit DansBOTB.com and the DansPapers.com 2019 Winners Guide for more Best of the Best winners.