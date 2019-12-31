Live Your Best Life with Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty Winners

Are you taking some time off from work after the holidays? Spend the early days of the new year pampering yourself and living your best life with Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Wellness & Beauty winners.

North Fork

BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST

Platinum – Points East Acupuncture

631-298-7717, pointseastacupuncture.com

BEST ADDICTION THERAPY

Platinum – Alternatives Counseling Services

631-283-4440

BEST BARBER SHOP

Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters

631-727-9833

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall

631-765-9520, richardhalldc.com

BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS

Platinum – Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

631-928-7554, healingpoints-acu.com

BEST DAY SPA

Platinum – Blue Sage Day Spa

631-298-4344, bluesagedayspa.com

BEST DENTIST

Platinum – Total Dental Care of Mattituck

631-886-4169, tdcmattituck.com

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Platinum – Schweiger Dermatology Group

631-298-1122, schweigerderm.com

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, MD

631-727-7100

BEST HAIR COLORIST

Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Studio

631-722-5023

BEST HAIR SALON

Platinum – Salon 48

631-765-5624

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Studio

BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM

Platinum – CrossFit Impervious

631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST

Platinum – Kara Manwaring of Trendsetter by Camille

631-734-5848, trendsetterbycamille.com

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Platinum – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT

631-830-3990

BEST NAIL SALON

Platinum – Natural Shine Beauty

631-407-5511, naturalshinenails.com

BEST NUTRITIONIST

Platinum – Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

BEST ORTHODONTIST

Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics

631-604-2206, facingthefuture.com

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Platinum – Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care

631-444-5437, stonybrookchildrens.org

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – Nicolette Gebhardt

BEST PHARMACY

Platinum – Southold Pharmacy

631-765-3434, southoldpharmacy.com

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Platinum – OneOnOne PT, PLLC

631-284-9258, oneononephysicaltherapy.net

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Terry Walker at North Fork Fun & Fitness

631-765-9118, northforkfitness.com

BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING

Platinum – Peconic Landing

631-419-9702, peconiclanding.org

BEST SPIN CLASS

Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus

631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com

BEST TRX TRAINER

Platinum – BodySmart Studio

631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Jennifer Conway at JABS

631-315-5227, jabsny.com

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Platinum – The Giving Room

631-765-6670, givingroom.net

BEST ZUMBA

Platinum – NOFO Wellness Center

631-734-4042, nofowellnesscenter.com

South Fork

BEST ACCUPUNCTURIST

Platinum – Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture

631-725-8131, marybetharmstrong.com

BEST ADDICTION THERAPY

Platinum – East End Hypnosis & Reiki

631-294-2558, eastendhypnosis.com

BEST BARBER SHOP

Platinum – Mario’s Barber Shop

631-728-9458

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Platinum – Essential Chiropractic

631-998-4455, westhamptonbeachchiropractor.com

BEST COSMETIC/LASER TREATMENTS

Platinum – Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

631-287-4999, greenbergcosmeticsurgery.com

BEST DAY SPA

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

BEST DENTIST

Platinum – Beach Dental

631-325-0731, hamptonsbeachdental.com

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Platinum – Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology

631-283-3131, hamptondermatology.com

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, MD

BEST HAIR COLORIST

Platinum – Joanne Camara Gustafson of Salon East

631-728-5212

BEST HAIR SALON

Platinum – Hampton Haircutters

631-288-9408

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Platinum – Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon

631-283-8230, thekevinmaplesalon.com

BEST HEALTH CLUB/GYM

Platinum – CrossFit Warrior Legion

631-404-6528, crossfitwarriorlegion.com

BEST MANICURIST/PEDICURIST

Platinum – Monika Zuniga of Salon Xavier

631-725-6400, salonxavier.com

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Platinum – Valerie Pease of House of Wellness

631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com

BEST NAIL SALON

Platinum – Manikur

631-998-4222

BEST ORTHODONTIST

Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Platinum – Hampton Pediatrics

631-283-4843, hamptonpediatrics.com

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – MMFitness

facebook.com/monicamurphyfitness

BEST PHARMACY

Platinum – Barth’s Pharmacy

631-288-4345, barthspharmacy.com

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates

631-537-5144, bridgehamptonpilates.net

BEST SENIOR CARE/SENIOR LIVING

Platinum – The Villa at Westhampton

631-240-8100, hamptonsvilla.com

BEST SPIN CLASS

Platinum – Roland Walker at JABS

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

631-721-7515, claudiamatles.com

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Platinum – House of Wellness

631-566-8816, houseofwellnessny.com

BEST ZUMBA

Platinum – Oscar Gonzalez

631-521-7256, zumba-oscar.com

Visit DansBOTB.com and the DansPapers.com 2019 Winners Guide for more Best of the Best winners.