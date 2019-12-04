    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen

    Eric Feil and Donnie Evans

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil and Donnie Evans

    Steve Amaral and Steve McKenna

    Barbara Lassen
    Steve Amaral and Steve McKenna

    Eric Feil and North Fork Chocolate's Steve Amaral

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil and North Fork Chocolate's Steve Amaral

    Eric Feil and North Fork Chocolate's Steve Amaral

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil and North Fork Chocolate's Steve Amaral

    Dancing!

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing!

    Dancing

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing

    And more dancing

    Barbara Lassen
    And more dancing

    Chocolate delights for the sixth course!

    Barbara Lassen
    Chocolate delights for the sixth course!

    Many dishes were served

    Barbara Lassen
    Many dishes were served

    The band

    Barbara Lassen
    The band

    The band

    Barbara Lassen
    The band

    Live music at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Barbara Lassen
    Live music at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Mark Paviluk, Sally VanErk

    Barbara Lassen
    Mark Paviluk, Sally VanErk

    Chef Bruce Miller, Chef Kevin Garcia, Chef Peter Ambrose, Chef Tom Schaudel, Chef Matty Boudreau

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Bruce Miller, Chef Kevin Garcia, Chef Peter Ambrose, Chef Tom Schaudel, Chef Matty Boudreau

    Chef Bruce Miller

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Bruce Miller

    Sous chef Amanda Akran, exec chef Cheo Avila of KonTiki @ The Gallery Hotel

    Barbara Lassen
    Sous chef Amanda Akran, exec chef Cheo Avila of KonTiki @ The Gallery Hotel

    Chef Claudia Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Claudia Fleming

    Chef Claudia Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Claudia Fleming

    Chef Tom Schaudel

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Tom Schaudel

    Chef Tom Schaudel

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Tom Schaudel

    Prepping the sixth course

    Barbara Lassen
    Prepping the sixth course

    Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate makes dessert

    Barbara Lassen
    Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate makes dessert

    Band members

    Barbara Lassen
    Band members

    Guests enjoying the food, wine and ambiance at Dan’s Holidays in the Vines

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoying the food, wine and ambiance at Danâs Holidays in the Vines

    The Dan's Holidays in the Vines menu

    Barbara Lassen
    The Dan's Holidays in the Vines menu

    Fifth course

    Barbara Lassen
    Fifth course

    Chef Franklin Becker, Chef Kevin Garcia, Stephen Loffredo

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Franklin Becker, Chef Kevin Garcia, Stephen Loffredo

    Stephen Loffredo

    Barbara Lassen
    Stephen Loffredo

    Matty Boudreau and Tom Schaudel in the kitchen

    Barbara Lassen
    Matty Boudreau and Tom Schaudel in the kitchen

    Chefs Franklin Becker and Kevin Garcia

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs Franklin Becker and Kevin Garcia

    Chefs Franklin Becker and Kevin Garcia

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs Franklin Becker and Kevin Garcia

    Fourth course

    Barbara Lassen
    Fourth course

    Eric Feil and Cheo Avila

    Barbara Lassen
    Eric Feil and Cheo Avila

    Michael DeGutis, Sheila Skolnick

    Barbara Lassen
    Michael DeGutis, Sheila Skolnick

    The band

    Barbara Lassen
    The band

    Inside RG|NY

    Barbara Lassen
    Inside RG|NY

    Serving the third course

    Barbara Lassen
    Serving the third course

    Guests enjoy the many wines paired throughout the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy the many wines paired throughout the evening

    Third course

    Barbara Lassen
    Third course

    Ira Haspel of KK’s The Farm

    Barbara Lassen
    Ira Haspel of KKâs The Farm

    Chris and Indra Ferraro

    Barbara Lassen
    Chris and Indra Ferraro

    Frisky Oyster assistant chef prepping dishes at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Barbara Lassen
    Frisky Oyster assistant chef prepping dishes at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Prepping dishes at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Barbara Lassen
    Prepping dishes at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Plating food at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Barbara Lassen
    Plating food at Dan's Holidays in the Vines

    Second course

    Barbara Lassen
    Second course

    Shannon and Chef Robby Beaver of the Frisky Oyster

    Barbara Lassen
    Shannon and Chef Robby Beaver of the Frisky Oyster

    Claudia Fleming and Eric Feil

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming and Eric Feil

    Claudia Fleming and Eric Feil

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming and Eric Feil

    RG|NY Winemaker Lilia Perez and Eric Feil

    Barbara Lassen
    RG|NY Winemaker Lilia Perez and Eric Feil

    Chef Robby Beaver introduces his dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Robby Beaver introduces his dish

    Chef Robby Beaver introduces his dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Robby Beaver introduces his dish

    Matty Boudreau and Tom Schaudel

    Barbara Lassen
    Matty Boudreau and Tom Schaudel

    Fresh from Main Road Biscuit Co.

    Barbara Lassen
    Fresh from Main Road Biscuit Co.

    The Frisky Oyster asst chef and Chef Robby Beaver

    Barbara Lassen
    The Frisky Oyster asst chef and Chef Robby Beaver

    Chefs Robby Beaver and Tom Schaudel

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs Robby Beaver and Tom Schaudel

    The Frisky Oyster's assistant chef

    Barbara Lassen
    The Frisky Oyster's assistant chef

    Cheo Avila of KonTiki @ The Gallery Hotel

    Barbara Lassen
    Cheo Avila of KonTiki @ The Gallery Hotel

    The culinary team for the evening: The Frisky Oyster asst chef, Robby Beaver, Tom Schaudel, Marissa Drago, Jennilee Morris, Cheo Avila, Chef, Kevin Garcia, Franklin Becker, Steve Amaral, Stephen Loffredo, Alanah Ivans

    Barbara Lassen
    The culinary team for the evening: The Frisky Oyster asst chef, Robby Beaver, Tom Schaudel, Marissa Drago, Jennilee Morris, Cheo Avila, Chef, Kevin Garcia, Franklin Becker, Steve Amaral, Stephen Loffredo, Alanah Ivans

    Cheo Avila, Kevin Garcia, Franklin Becker, Stephen Lofreddo

    Barbara Lassen
    Cheo Avila, Kevin Garcia, Franklin Becker, Stephen Lofreddo

    Chef Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuit Co.

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuit Co.

    Liz Devito, Joe Devito, Pat Redd

    Barbara Lassen
    Liz Devito, Joe Devito, Pat Redd

    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Band drummer

    Barbara Lassen
    Band drummer

    First dish and table setting

    Barbara Lassen
    First dish and table setting

    First dish and table setting

    Barbara Lassen
    First dish and table setting

    Inside RG|NY - ready for Dan's Holidays in the Vines guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Inside RG|NY - ready for Dan's Holidays in the Vines guests

    First dish and table setting

    Barbara Lassen
    First dish and table setting

    Guests enjoyed the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoyed the evening

    Ira Haspel of KK’s The Farm

    Barbara Lassen
    Ira Haspel of KKâs The Farm

    Jennilee Morris, Claudia Fleming, Steve Amaral, Alanah Ivans

    Barbara Lassen
    Jennilee Morris, Claudia Fleming, Steve Amaral, Alanah Ivans

    Claudia Fleming signs The Last Course

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming signs The Last Course

    Jennilee Morris, Steve Amaral, Alanah Ivans

    Barbara Lassen
    Jennilee Morris, Steve Amaral, Alanah Ivans

    Catherine Ellams

    Barbara Lassen
    Catherine Ellams

    Joe and Alexandra Macari of Macari Vineyards

    Barbara Lassen
    Joe and Alexandra Macari of Macari Vineyards

    Kyle Loenig, executive chef of The Preston House & Hotel

    Barbara Lassen
    Kyle Loenig, executive chef of The Preston House & Hotel

    Guests at Grace and Grit cocktail hour station

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests at Grace and Grit cocktail hour station

    The Preston House & Hotel cocktail hour station

    Barbara Lassen
    The Preston House & Hotel cocktail hour station

    Denise Plastiras, Ken Rubino

    Barbara Lassen
    Denise Plastiras, Ken Rubino

    Ashley and John Warner

    Barbara Lassen
    Ashley and John Warner

    Dr. Edward Braum receives a signed book from Claudia Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Dr. Edward Braum receives a signed book from Claudia Fleming

    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Grace & Grit appetizer

    Barbara Lassen
    Grace & Grit appetizer

    Jennilee Morris

    Barbara Lassen
    Jennilee Morris

    Chef Jennilee Morris greets guests during cocktail hour

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jennilee Morris greets guests during cocktail hour

    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Holidays in the Vines atmosphere

    Claudia Fleming signs her book for guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming signs her book for guests

    Claudia Fleming with The Last Course cookbook

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming with The Last Course cookbook

    Wilson Lam with The Last Course cookbook

    Barbara Lassen
    Wilson Lam with The Last Course cookbook

    RG|NY winemaker Lilia Perez, Stephanie Mungia, Sofia Jacob

    Barbara Lassen
    RG|NY winemaker Lilia Perez, Stephanie Mungia, Sofia Jacob

    Janine and Victor Stabile

    Barbara Lassen
    Janine and Victor Stabile

    Green Hill Kitchen team- Maribel Ochoa, Matty Boudreau, Robin Mueller

    Barbara Lassen
    Green Hill Kitchen team- Maribel Ochoa, Matty Boudreau, Robin Mueller

    Green Hill Kitchen cocktail hour station

    Barbara Lassen
    Green Hill Kitchen cocktail hour station

    Michael Landers, Wilson Lam

    Barbara Lassen
    Michael Landers, Wilson Lam

    Dr. Edward Braum, Mike DeGutis

    Barbara Lassen
    Dr. Edward Braum, Mike DeGutis

    Guests in the tasting room

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests in the tasting room

    Courtney Weber, Dawn Jacobs

    Barbara Lassen
    Courtney Weber, Dawn Jacobs

    Brewster McCall of McCall Wines, Phil Montana

    Barbara Lassen
    Brewster McCall of McCall Wines, Phil Montana

    Jason Devivo, Aliana Santos

    Barbara Lassen
    Jason Devivo, Aliana Santos

    RGNY winemaker -Lilia Perez, Christine Bossey

    Barbara Lassen
    RGNY winemaker -Lilia Perez, Christine Bossey

    Dan and Connie Bruno

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan and Connie Bruno

    Ira Haspel of KK’s The Farm is welcomed by Claudia Fleming at her book signing

    Barbara Lassen
    Ira Haspel of KKâs The Farm is welcomed by Claudia Fleming at her book signing

    Connie Bruno with The Last Course cookbook

    Barbara Lassen
    Connie Bruno with The Last Course cookbook

    Jessica Heacock, Donnie Evans, Sarah Haley

    Barbara Lassen
    Jessica Heacock, Donnie Evans, Sarah Haley

    Guests arrive at cocktail hour

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests arrive at cocktail hour

    Fred and Rory Theobalt, Caryl and James Bais

    Barbara Lassen
    Fred and Rory Theobalt, Caryl and James Bais

    Lillian Wang and Amanda Mi

    Barbara Lassen
    Lillian Wang and Amanda Mi

    Matchbook Distilling Co. project director-Paul Monahan serves specialty cocktails to guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Matchbook Distilling Co. project director-Paul Monahan serves specialty cocktails to guests

    Grace & Grit-Jessica Michaels, Matchbook Distilling Co. project director Paul Monahan

    Barbara Lassen
    Grace & Grit-Jessica Michaels, Matchbook Distilling Co. project director Paul Monahan

    Cocktail hour

    Barbara Lassen
    Cocktail hour

    Guests at Chef Peter Ambrose’s station

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests at Chef Peter Ambroseâs station

    Guests at Chef Peter Ambrose’s station

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests at Chef Peter Ambroseâs station

    Guests enjoy food from Green Hill Kitchen

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy food from Green Hill Kitchen

    Green Hill Kitchen appetizer

    Barbara Lassen
    Green Hill Kitchen appetizer

    Chef Peter Ambrose's Endless Summer Events cocktail hour station

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Peter Ambrose's Endless Summer Events cocktail hour station

    Chef Peter Ambrose serves his dish to guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Peter Ambrose serves his dish to guests

    Guests enjoy Grace & Grit appetizers during cocktail hour

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy Grace & Grit appetizers during cocktail hour

    Grace & Grit appetizers

    Barbara Lassen
    Grace & Grit appetizers

    The Preston House & Hotel

    Barbara Lassen
    The Preston House & Hotel

    Green Hill Kitchen-Robin Mueller and Pitmaster Matty Boudreau

    Barbara Lassen
    Green Hill Kitchen-Robin Mueller and Pitmaster Matty Boudreau

    Chef Peter Ambrose

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Peter Ambrose

    The Preston House & Hotel team-Demetri Cash, Dennis Perez, executive chef-Kyle Koenig

    Barbara Lassen
    The Preston House & Hotel team-Demetri Cash, Dennis Perez, executive chef-Kyle Koenig

    Guests check in

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests check in

    Claudia Fleming signs The Last Course

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming signs The Last Course

    Claudia Fleming's The Last Course cookbook

    Barbara Lassen
    Claudia Fleming's The Last Course cookbook
    Dan's North ForkPhoto Galleries

    Dan’s Holidays in the Vines Photo Gallery

    Take a look at the ultimate Long Island wine-and-dine celebration at RG|NY in Riverhead.

    Barbara Lassen December 4, 2019

    RG|NY hosted Dan’s Holidays in the Vines at their Riverhead winery on Saturday, November 30. Guests enjoyed the ultimate Long Island wine-and-dine celebration bringing together world-class winemakers and local chefs for wine tasting and a six-course pairing dinner. North Fork chef Claudia Fleming celebrated the new release of her classic cookbook The Last Course with a special VIP meet and greet and book signing, and a good time was had by all.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    Close up shot of family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
    December 4, 2019
    34

    Eat, Drink and Party on the East End This Holiday Season

    Mrs. Claus (Juliette Parker) and Santa (Dan Rattiner) leading the 2018 East Hampton Santa Parade,
    December 4, 2019
    46

    Hamptons Event Highlights: December 5–9, 2019

    Thr Hampton Ballet Theatre School's annual
    December 3, 2019
    47

    ‘The Nutcracker’ Productions Spread Holiday Magic Across the East End

    Homemade Holiday Peppermint Bark with White and Dark Chocolate
    December 3, 2019
    90

    Peppermint Panache: Minty Drinks and Treats to Enjoy This Winter