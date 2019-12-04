RG|NY hosted Dan’s Holidays in the Vines at their Riverhead winery on Saturday, November 30. Guests enjoyed the ultimate Long Island wine-and-dine celebration bringing together world-class winemakers and local chefs for wine tasting and a six-course pairing dinner. North Fork chef Claudia Fleming celebrated the new release of her classic cookbook The Last Course with a special VIP meet and greet and book signing, and a good time was had by all.