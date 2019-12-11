What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: December 13–15, 2019

Out and about in the Hamptons.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team December 11, 2019
Isabella Rossellini, Photo: Courtesy The Gateway

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, December 13–15, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
An Evening with Isabella Rossellini & Friends
Saturday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.

On this festive evening, Italian superstar Isabella Rossellini will perform selections from her ever-popular Sundance Channel series Mammas, about the fierce maternal instinct in animals. Joining in the fun will be an array of artists and performers—including poet Christopher Knowles, illustrator Hugo Guinness, actresses Nadia Quinn and Moeisha McGill and others. Tickets are $70–$100.

Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Studio 3's
Studio 3’s “Mixed Nuts,” Photo: Tom Kochie

Studio 3 Presents Mixed Nuts
December 13–15, Times vary

Studio 3, a Bridgehampton dance program for children and adults, presents a classic holiday production of The Nutcracker with an exciting twist that fuses the story with Alice in Wonderland and may contain traces of tap dance, jazz, lyrical movement and hip-hop for a truly unique show. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-537-3008, dancestudio3.com

The Baker House 1650, festively decorated
The Baker House 1650, festively decorated, Photo: Courtesy WordHampton

B&B, Inn, Restaurant & Attractions Holiday Tour
Saturday, December 14, noon–6 p.m.

The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce presents its 27th annual holiday tour, which offers a unique opportunity to see local bed and breakfasts and other attractions with trees trimmed, garland and wreaths abundant and the seasonal spirit overwhelming. After the tour, select eateries will offer $10 bite and pour specials from 4–6 p.m. Registration is $15 in advance or $25 at the door.

The Baker House 1650, White Fence Inn, 434 on Main and other East Hampton locations. 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

Seal funny animal on Grenen seaside in Denmark phoca vitulina wildlife ecology protection concept arctic sealife
A seal on the beach, Photo: Everst/123RF

Seal Walk at Cupsogue Beach County Park
Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m.

With the cold of winter, many northern Pinnipeds—including harbor seals, grey seals and harp seals—visit Long Island’s South Shore to find food. Join South Fork Natural History Museum’s Xylia Serafy for a walk toward the ocean, where, at low tide, you can expect to see some of these seals sunning themselves on the distant sandbar. Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

Cupsogue Beach County Park, Call for directions to Westhampton address. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

expressive ballet photo
Image: Igor Golovnov/123RF

Peconic Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker
December 14–15, Times vary

Join Clara embarks on a magical journey to the Land of Sweets and faces off against the Rat King in this yuletide classic. Featuring local student dancers alongside professionals, this holiday treat is sure to delight the little ones and grown-ups alike. Performances are on Saturday at noon and 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon and 5 p.m. Tickets are $18.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

