Marvel Studios Releases ‘Black Widow’ Movie Trailer

After much waiting, theorizing and ballyhoo, fans finally got our first look at Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson‘s hotly anticipated solo Black Widow movie—and it appears to have everything we want in a Marvel Studios film. Let’s hope so, since she earned a cool $15 million for her trouble. We say she’s worth every penny.

First, fans should know this is a prequel. Natasha is not necessarily back from the dead—oops, SPOILER ALERT! sorreeeee…(but, really, if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, why are you even here?)—though anything is possible, if only in a post-credits scene. This film is her origin story as a Russian KGB spy, a backstory touched on during her “Red Room” flashbacks in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Red Room was a training facility disguised as a ballet school. But it also takes us into Natasha’s life in at least one other time period.

The film features at least one fellow Avengers character: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and possibly others, including a rumored appearance by East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man). It also seems likely we’ll get to learn about her relationship with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), but he’s not yet listed on the film’s IMDB page and he’s only shown briefly in the trailer. Unless, of course, he’s Taskmaster—the masked villain with the bow and arrow. Hmmmmm.

It seems she has reunion with some old frenemies from her Russia days—a story that will surely be told as well—including her classic Marvel Comics foil Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh (as seen in Netflix’s Outlaw King), and the Soviet answer to Captain America, Red Guardian, played by Stranger Things favorite David Harbour (Chief Hopper). Rachel Weisz also appears as another Russian, Melina Vostokoff, aka Iron Maiden in Marvel lore.

Clearly the movie is continuing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s penchant for action and humor. We see Red Guardian squeeze into his old costume, complete with beard projecting out of the cowl, kind of reusing the “fat Thor” joke from Endgame, though we have no established studly history with Harbour’s character. We also see a great fight between Black Widow and Yelena Belova, who came up in the Red Room program together—along with a bunch of other girls, if what we see in the trailer is part of that time. They are shown as a mirror image of one another for a reason.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered, but this trailer reveals quite a lot for rabid fans who have been waiting, and it gives us much more to chew on. All will be revealed when Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020. And we’ll be there to learn everything we can.