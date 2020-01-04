The Billy Joel Channel on SiriusXM Is Back for a Limited Time

East Ender Billy Joel‘s SiriusXM radio station, The Billy Joel Channel, is back for a limited time. You can check it out until February 1 at 3 a.m.

The Billy Joel Channel, features the works of the iconic superstar, including music spanning his five-decade-long career. The channel also features exclusive stories from Joel that have inspired and influenced his life and career. The Billy Joel Channel also includes radio shows hosted by Joel, where he plays some of his favorite music by other artists, as well as rare live performances.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to The Billy Joel Channel (channel 30) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

In other Joel news, his Madison Square Garden residency continues to shatter records, with his 76th consecutive show scheduled for May 2. Tickets will be available starting on Friday, January 10.