Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel Join Big Apple Circus

Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley will serve as ringmaster of the Big Apple Circus for three nights later this month. During her temporary tenure, Alexa Ray Joel, Brinkley’s daughter with Hamptons Piano Man Billy Joel, will also perform.

Brinkley has long collaborated with her daughters. Last year, Brinkley was set to appear on the new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars competition, but had to bow out after taking a tumble while rehearsing with Val Chmerkovskiy. With a broken arm, Brinkley made an emergency call to daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, to replace her, with just three days to rehearse.

The Big Apple Circus is housed at New York City’s Lincoln Center. Brinkley’s scheduled to appear January 30-February 1.