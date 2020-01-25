South O’ the Highway

Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel Join Big Apple Circus

The mother/daughter duo will perform from January 30–February 1.

SOTH Team January 25, 2020
Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel, Photo: Adriel Reboh/PMC

Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley will serve as ringmaster of the Big Apple Circus for three nights later this month. During her temporary tenure, Alexa Ray Joel, Brinkley’s daughter with Hamptons Piano Man Billy Joel, will also perform.

Brinkley has long collaborated with her daughters. Last year, Brinkley was set to appear on the new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars competition, but had to bow out after taking a tumble while rehearsing with Val Chmerkovskiy. With a broken arm, Brinkley made an emergency call to daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, to replace her, with just three days to rehearse.

The Big Apple Circus is housed at New York City’s Lincoln Center. Brinkley’s scheduled to appear January 30-February 1.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Alec Baldwin approved headshot 2019
January 24, 2020
44

Alec Baldwin to Star in ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘Chick Fight’ and More

Drew Barrymore, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
January 23, 2020
130

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Premieres This Fall

Martha Stewart
January 22, 2020
100

Martha Stewart’s Latest Book Brings ‘Order to Your Life’

January 19, 2020
203

Martha Stewart Chats with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’