Summer Camp Guide

Beginning the Search for an East End Summer Camp

Unsure where to find the best camp for your child? This is a great place to start.

Summer Camp Guide Team January 19, 2020
Smiling children lie down in the tent together in the park on a sunny day
Image: Wavebreak Media Ltd/123RF

The East End is a wildly popular summertime vacation destination for people hailing from all across the globe. From the pristine beaches to the five-star dining to the epic entertainment, it’s no wonder the Hamptons and North Fork are such popular places for adults to grab a bottle of rosé and forget all about work, drama and other stressors.

Hampton Country Day Camp

That isn’t to say the East End isn’t a great place for the kids too; on the contrary, there are plenty of fun and exciting events for kids and teens every weekend. While there are plenty of enticing family activities during the summer months, there are also many enriching summer camp options for parents who could use a few days respite from the 24/7 parenting gig. The East End has some truly amazing camps to choose from, including ones that focus on theater, music, sports, swimming, horses, wildlife and more. Whatever your kid is passionate about or wants to learn more about, there’s a camp waiting to guide them on their journey.

Once you and your child decide what kind of summer camp experience they’re looking for, check out one of these incredible camps offering quality programming on the East End this summer:

Art of Swimming
Camp Blue Bay Sleepaway Camp
East End Arts School
– East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime
Jimenez Jumpers at Two Trees Stables
Quogue Wildlife Refuge Summer Camps
Sail Montauk
Shine’s Hamptons Summer Camps
Western Cowpoke’s Camp
YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp

Visit our Summer Camp Guide for a list of local camps, as well as more helpful articles about choosing the right camp and more.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Dan's Best of the Best 2019 South Fork Camp Winners
December 16, 2019
270

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Camp

Young man sailing. Teenager boy on sea yacht. Healthy water sport. Yachting class for teen age sailor. Ocean vacation on boat. Regatta on tropical island. Beach and sail activity.
May 31, 2019
213

Take to the Winds this Summer with Hamptons Sailing Camps

Joanne Jimenez and her students, Photo: Courtesy Jimenez Jumpers
May 31, 2019
231

Back in the Saddle: Learning to Ride at Jimenez Jumpers

Group of young tennis players at the court
May 31, 2019
170

Serving Up Summer: Hamptons and North Fork Tennis Camps