Beginning the Search for an East End Summer Camp

The East End is a wildly popular summertime vacation destination for people hailing from all across the globe. From the pristine beaches to the five-star dining to the epic entertainment, it’s no wonder the Hamptons and North Fork are such popular places for adults to grab a bottle of rosé and forget all about work, drama and other stressors.

That isn’t to say the East End isn’t a great place for the kids too; on the contrary, there are plenty of fun and exciting events for kids and teens every weekend. While there are plenty of enticing family activities during the summer months, there are also many enriching summer camp options for parents who could use a few days respite from the 24/7 parenting gig. The East End has some truly amazing camps to choose from, including ones that focus on theater, music, sports, swimming, horses, wildlife and more. Whatever your kid is passionate about or wants to learn more about, there’s a camp waiting to guide them on their journey.

Once you and your child decide what kind of summer camp experience they’re looking for, check out one of these incredible camps offering quality programming on the East End this summer:

– Art of Swimming

– Camp Blue Bay Sleepaway Camp

– East End Arts School

– East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime

– Jimenez Jumpers at Two Trees Stables

– Quogue Wildlife Refuge Summer Camps

– Sail Montauk

– Shine’s Hamptons Summer Camps

– Western Cowpoke’s Camp

– YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp

