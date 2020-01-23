On January 1, R22 refrigerant, aka Freon, became illegal to manufacture or import in the United States. If you have older HVAC equipment, you must take these changes into consideration or face expensive consequences.

How will the R22 refrigerant phaseout impact your AC equipment and the cost to maintain it? If your system needs repairs, it will cost increasingly more in the short term, and it will become impossible to fix at any price as we move past the 2020 deadline.

As a homeowner or business owner who may not be an expert, how do you decide on a plan of action? Is now the time to replace your older equipment with a modern system that uses new refrigerants? Is converting older systems to use new refrigerant a viable option? Or can you hold out with what you’ve got until the phaseout is complete? Matz-Rightway experts are here to help you decide how to proceed.

What’s behind the R22 refrigerant phaseout?

The dangers of older refrigerants have been known for decades. The industry standard refrigerant used in air conditioning equipment for many years was R22, a hydrochlorofluorocarbon gas, or HCFC. It was discovered in the ’70s that the HCFC gasses were quickly depleting Earth’s ozone layer, so an international treaty known as the Montreal Protocol was written to call for a worldwide phaseout of these types of refrigerants.

Since the agreement’s finalization in 1987, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been regulating the availability and use of R22, gradually decreasing the quantities that can be manufactured or imported. Prices increased over 50% in 2016, and a similar trend took place in 2017 as R22 quantities dwindled. As of January 1, the phaseout has completed, making R22 unavailable.

Owners of older AC systems using R22 have a decision to make. It’s smart to plan your strategy now, rather than waiting for breakdowns, new equipment shortages or manpower backlogs caused by the replacement demand.

Option 1: Stay the course until you’re forced to make a change.

If your equipment is in good shape, this option may be viable for as long as two years. However, there are risks you must be aware of.

The Upside: Cost. This is probably the least expensive option in the short term. If your system is under eight years old, free of refrigerant leaks, properly maintained and operating well, it’s possible that it could last for years without needing more refrigerant. Take note that “probably” means leaks can happen at any time, especially to an older system or one that has corrosion on the coils. If a leak occurs, you’ll need to consider one of the other two options at that time. Our recommendation, if you chose this option, is to call Matz-Rightway Heating and Air Conditioning at 631-728-0661 to schedule a regular annual inspection or speak to one of our associates in regards to a yearly preventive maintenance agreement or coil cleaning.

The Downside: Increasingly expensive repairs. R22 will continue to increase in price as inventory levels dwindle, driving up the cost of repairs. If your system does need a repair that involves replacing refrigerant, which many do, it will become more and more expensive, because R22 will become much harder to obtain.

Facing long waits for an emergency replacement. You’ll be waiting in line, on an emergency basis, with everyone else who has to replace or modify their existing equipment to accept alternative refrigerants. If your system fails, you could be forced to operate without AC for an extended period of time, or worse, be forced to close your home or business while you wait.

Costly repairs might not make sense for an older system. Even if your system does remain leak-free, there’s always the chance you’ll need other expensive repairs that don’t involve adding refrigerant. In that event, we would discourage pouring money into a system that you must replace in just a few years’ time (in the best case scenario), especially when you consider the added efficiency you gain with a new system.

Risk of hazardous replacement refrigerants. The EPA has already issued warnings about contaminated or counterfeit R22 refrigerants being sold by unscrupulous vendors. These can be hazardous, possibly causing fires or explosions. As the price of R22 goes up, that risk will increase. Never buy refrigerants from a trusted HVAC contractor who is licensed to perform this work.

Option 2: Retrofit your existing system to use new refrigerant.

Since the R22 phaseout has been known about for some time, a number of suppliers have been developing new refrigerants to be compatible with older systems. While they’re not an option for all equipment and in all situations, in some cases you may be able to convert your older system to use one of these new refrigerants, a process known as retrofitting. However, there are significant risks to doing so.

The Upside: Delaying the expense of replacement. Especially for equipment that is still in good condition, you may be able to delay replacing it by retrofitting it to use a new refrigerant. This option can give you time to plan for the expense of replacing the entire system.

Less expensive repairs. Once converted to use the new refrigerant, any repairs that require refrigerant replacement will not be as expensive, since the new refrigerants are less costly, at least in the short term. However, keep in mind that the cost of replacement refrigerants may also rise over the next few years.

A Short-term solution. Retrofitting might be a viable option if you’re moving to a new location within a few years, since it may not make sense to invest in a new system that you won’t use for very long.

The Downside: Technical limitations may prohibit retrofitting. Retrofitting is not possible for every system. You’ll need to consult with an HVAC expert and have a thorough inspection to determine if your system can be converted to use another refrigerant. Comfort may be compromised. When a retrofit can be done, it can often reduce the cooling capacity of the system. That means, if your system is already underperforming—not cooling well, not removing enough humidity or cooling inconsistently—than this isn’t a smart option for you, as you’ll end up with poor comfort conditions.

Higher energy costs. The loss in capacity will result in longer run times for your equipment, increasing your energy needs and driving up your electric bills. Retrofitting isn’t as a complete replacement, but there can be a significant cost. If the equipment is older, you might be spending money on a system that won’t last much longer anyway.

Voiding your warranty. If your system is currently covered under the manufacturer’s warranty, you can run the risk of voiding that warranty by changing the refrigerant. Most, if not all, manufacturers don’t support the use of new refrigerants in equipment designed for R22 applications.

Option 3: Replace your equipment with a modern system that uses new refrigerant.

The reality is that in a few years, all your R22-based equipment will have to be replaced. But is it necessary to make the switch now? Replacing your equipment in the coming year is a smart move for a number of reasons.

The Upside: Eliminating the risk of an expensive emergency repair. In the next couple of years, if your old system breaks and you need replacement R22 to repair it, that repair will be much more expensive than what you’re paying now for the same work. You won’t be without air conditioning. If you must replace your system on an emergency basis, you could be waiting some time without air conditioning for a new system to be ordered and installed. How will that impact your family, home or business? If you replace proactively, you can replace on your schedule. You can plan for the expense, and you won’t risk suffering through a heat wave with no AC.

New replacement systems are more energy efficient and less expensive to operate. If you have an air conditioner that’s more than 10 years old, the cash you save each month can be substantial. To figure out how much you could save with a new, energy efficient system, contact your HVAC expert. It’s the environmentally responsible thing to do. Discontinuing the use of harmful HCFC chemicals is an important step to preserving our planet for future generations.

The Downside: The expense. The big downside, of course, is the upfront cost of replacing your system now. It can be difficult to make that decision when your system seems to be working fine, even if it is aging.

Need help deciding which option is right for you?

Matz-Rightway Heating and Air Conditioning has positioned itself to offer the correct phaseout strategy to meet your needs. We are on top of the situation, and our technicians, salespeople and office staff are fully trained in what to do if your older AC unit needs repair. Reach out to Matz-Rightway to discuss the impending R22 phaseout and how it will impact your home or business. Our experts can help by evaluating the condition of your equipment and by helping you develop a replacement plan that will work for you and your budget.

Learn more the phaseout at epa.gov/ods-phaseout, and discover what Matz-Rightway can do to help you plan your phaseout strategy at matz-rightway.com.