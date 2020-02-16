South O’ the Highway

Check Out the Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12

The ladies are at it again...

SOTH Team February 16, 2020

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is almost upon is, and things are looking suitably insane for our lovable (?) cast of women.

The trailer reintroduces the returning cast—Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer—as well as newcomer Leah McSweeney. There’s infighting and drama from the very beginning, as Ramona, Sonja and Dorinda engage in a screaming match, while Countess Luann appears to very casually fall off the wagon and start drinking again.

Bravo describes Leah as a “born-and-bred New Yorker. She is the mother of 12-year-old Keir and is also a boss who just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her streetwear brand for women, by women, Married to the Mob. Although she is the youngest in the group of women, she is not afraid to speak her mind, which at times causes friction, especially with Ramona and Sonja.”

This season is notable, of course, for the absence of longtime Housewife Bethenny Frankel, who has moved on from the show.

Watch the wacky trailer above, and catch Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo starting Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m.

