Union Burger Bar Expands After First Year in Southampton

After a successful first year, Southampton’s hit, always-packed restaurant Union Burger Bar has responded to public demand and moved to the Main Bar at the eatery’s 40 Bowden Square location—formerly occupied by their Union Cantina Mexican restaurant.

According to owner Ian Duke, Union Burger Bar, popularly known as UBB, will continue to offer an assortment of specialty gourmet burgers, fresh hand-cut fries, massive milkshakes and other delicious desserts, specialty cocktails and an elaborate craft beer and small batch bourbon selection.

From award-winning Executive Chef Scott Kampf, UBB’s menu is rich in variety and flavor. Dedicated to environmental sustainability and well-regarded for their fresh Colorado beef burgers that are free of hormones, antibiotics and additives, the burger bar began filling up soon after they opened their initial small space behind Union Cantina in January of 2019. At the time, Duke—who was already well-versed in the burger biz through his NYC restaurant, Lucky’s Famous Burgers—said, “In Southampton, it’s time for a modern take on a classic idea,” adding, “We’re not reinventing the wheel, but we’re doing it in the best possible way.”

Unlike Lucky’s, which followed the faster-but-good-quality Shake Shack business model, Duke says he approaches the burger as a delicacy at UBB. He does that by using the freshest possible ingredients and offering a wide variety of creative options, such as the Breakfast Burger, Mac Attack!, Black & Bleu and more.

Union Burger Bar has amazing specials, including a daily Lunch Special, served Monday–Friday, and the return of their $5 Burger Night. The restaurant is first-come, first-served, with no reservations, and is open for both lunch and dinner.

Union Burger Bar is located at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton. 631-377-3500, unionburgerbar.com.