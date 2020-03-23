Hamptons Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

Hamptons and North Fork liquor delivery and takeout has been a topic of increased inquiry as social distancing and the concept of shelter-in-place have many people subscribing to the school of thought a Southampton wine connoisseur shared with us: “At least I can have, in my hand, a glass that is half full.” Virtual happy hours have become a thing seemingly overnight, offering an important social interaction at the safest of distances and a means by which to support local businesses, as wine and liquor shops are among the businesses that can conduct takeout and delivery. In these quickly changing times, please call ahead to check on hours and the specific services each Hamptons business is offering.

AMAGANSETT

Amagansett Wines & Spirits

631-267-3939

203 Main Street, Amagansett

Atlantic Wine & Liquor

631 267-6330

517 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

BRIDGEHAMPTON

2019 Best of the Best Gold Wine / Liquor Store

Churchill Wines & Spirits

631-537-0287

2489 Main Street, Bridgehampton

McNamara Liquors

631-537-1230

2102 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

EAST HAMPTON

Wines by Morrell

631-324-1230

74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Park Place Wines & Liquors

631-324-2622

84 Park Place, East Hampton

East Hampton Wines & Liquors

631-324-5757

293 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Domaine Franey Wines & Spirits

631-324-0906

459 Pantigo Road, East Hampton,

Springs Wines & Liquors

631-324-0322

839 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Race Lane Liquors

631-324-4595

21 Race Lane, East Hampton

EAST QUOGUE & QUOGUE

Quogue Liquor Store

631-653-4575

130 Jessup Lane, Quogue

East Quogue Wines & Liquors

631-653-5275

534 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

HAMPTON BAYS

Hampton Bays Wines and Spirits

631-728-8595

46 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Wine / Liquor Store

Cork ’N Jug Wines and Liquors

631-728-0024

254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Bays Liquors

631-728-6111

129 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Classic Beverage

631-723-3552

175 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Hampton Beverage

631-728-1353

156 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

MANORVILLE

Best of the Best Hall of Fame Wines / Liquor Store

Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors

631-874-0451

460 County Road 111, Manorville

MONTAUK

White’s Liquor Store

631-668-2426

771 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Montauk Liquors & Wines

631-668-5454

29 Carl Fisher Plaza, Montauk

Montauk Beer & Soda

631-668-5400

43 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk

Finest Kind Wines & Liquor

631-668-9463

552 West Lake Drive, Montauk

SAG HARBOR

Sag Harbor Liquor Store

631-725-0054

52 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor Beverage

631-725-7308

89 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Long Wharf Wines & Spirits

631-725-2400

12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

Noyac Liquor Store

631-725-0330

3354 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

Water Street Wines & Spirits

631-725-9178

22-24 Long Island Avenue, Sag Harbor

SOUTHAMPTON

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Wine / Liquor Store

Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors

631-283-2030

63 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Zabi’s Wine & Spirits

631-287-7171

74 County Road 39, Southampton

Lamplighter Wines & Liquors

631-283-0158

28 Jagger Lane, Southampton

2019 Best of the Best Silver Wine / Liquor Store

Bottle Hampton

631-353-3313

850 County Road 39, Southampton

Peconic Beverage

631-283-0602

74 County Road 39, Southampton,

North Sea Liquor Shop

631-283-5855

1272 North Sea Road, Southampton

WATER MILL

Southampton Wines & Liquors

631-726-2712

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

WAINSCOTT

Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits

631-537-2800

354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Hamptons Wine Shoppe

631-288-4272

62 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Fine Wine

631-288-0138

171 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

Six Corners Liquors

631-288-1387

166 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

Circle M Discount Beverage Barn

631-288-3040

160 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach