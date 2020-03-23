Grapevine

Hamptons Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

Raise a glass to drinks to-go!

Dan's Food & Drink Team March 23, 2020
Bottles Of Wine On Display In Delicatessen
Image: 123RF

Hamptons and North Fork liquor delivery and takeout has been a topic of increased inquiry as social distancing and the concept of shelter-in-place have many people subscribing to the school of thought a Southampton wine connoisseur shared with us: “At least I can have, in my hand, a glass that is half full.” Virtual happy hours have become a thing seemingly overnight, offering an important social interaction at the safest of distances and a means by which to support local businesses, as wine and liquor shops are among the businesses that can conduct takeout and delivery. In these quickly changing times, please call ahead to check on hours and the specific services each Hamptons business is offering.

AMAGANSETT

Amagansett Wines & Spirits
631-267-3939
203 Main Street, Amagansett

Atlantic Wine & Liquor
631 267-6330
517 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

BRIDGEHAMPTON

2019 Best of the Best Gold Wine / Liquor Store
Churchill Wines & Spirits
631-537-0287
2489 Main Street, Bridgehampton

McNamara Liquors
631-537-1230
2102 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

EAST HAMPTON

Wines by Morrell
631-324-1230
74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Park Place Wines & Liquors
631-324-2622
84 Park Place, East Hampton

East Hampton Wines & Liquors
631-324-5757
293 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Domaine Franey Wines & Spirits
631-324-0906
459 Pantigo Road, East Hampton,

Springs Wines & Liquors
631-324-0322
839 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Race Lane Liquors
631-324-4595
21 Race Lane, East Hampton

EAST QUOGUE & QUOGUE

Quogue Liquor Store
631-653-4575
130 Jessup Lane, Quogue

East Quogue Wines & Liquors
631-653-5275
534 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

HAMPTON BAYS

Hampton Bays Wines and Spirits
631-728-8595
46 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Wine / Liquor Store
Cork ’N Jug Wines and Liquors
631-728-0024
254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Bays Liquors
631-728-6111
129 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Classic Beverage
631-723-3552
175 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Hampton Beverage
631-728-1353
156 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - March 22, 2017: Illustrative editorial image of some alcohol bottles in a row, displayed in a pub or restaurant.
Image: 123RF

MANORVILLE

Best of the Best Hall of Fame Wines / Liquor Store
Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors
631-874-0451
460 County Road 111, Manorville

MONTAUK

White’s Liquor Store
631-668-2426
771 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Montauk Liquors & Wines
631-668-5454
29 Carl Fisher Plaza, Montauk

Montauk Beer & Soda
631-668-5400
43 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk

Finest Kind Wines & Liquor
631-668-9463
552 West Lake Drive, Montauk

SAG HARBOR

Sag Harbor Liquor Store
631-725-0054
52 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor Beverage
631-725-7308
89 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Long Wharf Wines & Spirits
631-725-2400
12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

Noyac Liquor Store
631-725-0330
3354 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

Water Street Wines & Spirits
631-725-9178
22-24 Long Island Avenue, Sag Harbor

SOUTHAMPTON

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Wine / Liquor Store
Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
631-283-2030
63 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Zabi’s Wine & Spirits
631-287-7171
74 County Road 39, Southampton

Lamplighter Wines & Liquors
631-283-0158
28 Jagger Lane, Southampton

2019 Best of the Best Silver Wine / Liquor Store
Bottle Hampton
631-353-3313
850 County Road 39, Southampton

Peconic Beverage
631-283-0602
74 County Road 39, Southampton,

North Sea Liquor Shop
631-283-5855
1272 North Sea Road, Southampton

WATER MILL

Southampton Wines & Liquors
631-726-2712
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

WAINSCOTT

Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits
631-537-2800
354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Hamptons Wine Shoppe
631-288-4272
62 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Fine Wine
631-288-0138
171 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

Six Corners Liquors
631-288-1387
166 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

Circle M Discount Beverage Barn
631-288-3040
160 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

