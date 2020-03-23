Hamptons Wine and Liquor Stores Providing Delivery and Takeout

Hamptons and North Fork liquor delivery and takeout has been a topic of increased inquiry as social distancing and the concept of shelter-in-place have many people subscribing to the school of thought a Southampton wine connoisseur shared with us: “At least I can have, in my hand, a glass that is half full.” Virtual happy hours have become a thing seemingly overnight, offering an important social interaction at the safest of distances and a means by which to support local businesses, as wine and liquor shops are among the businesses that can conduct takeout and delivery. In these quickly changing times, please call ahead to check on hours and the specific services each Hamptons business is offering.
AMAGANSETT
Amagansett Wines & Spirits
631-267-3939
203 Main Street, Amagansett
Atlantic Wine & Liquor
631 267-6330
517 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
BRIDGEHAMPTON
2019 Best of the Best Gold Wine / Liquor Store
Churchill Wines & Spirits
631-537-0287
2489 Main Street, Bridgehampton
McNamara Liquors
631-537-1230
2102 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
EAST HAMPTON
Wines by Morrell
631-324-1230
74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
Park Place Wines & Liquors
631-324-2622
84 Park Place, East Hampton
East Hampton Wines & Liquors
631-324-5757
293 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Domaine Franey Wines & Spirits
631-324-0906
459 Pantigo Road, East Hampton,
Springs Wines & Liquors
631-324-0322
839 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Race Lane Liquors
631-324-4595
21 Race Lane, East Hampton
EAST QUOGUE & QUOGUE
Quogue Liquor Store
631-653-4575
130 Jessup Lane, Quogue
East Quogue Wines & Liquors
631-653-5275
534 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
HAMPTON BAYS
Hampton Bays Wines and Spirits
631-728-8595
46 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
2019 Best of the Best Platinum Wine / Liquor Store
Cork ’N Jug Wines and Liquors
631-728-0024
254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
Bays Liquors
631-728-6111
129 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
Classic Beverage
631-723-3552
175 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
Hampton Beverage
631-728-1353
156 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
MANORVILLE
Best of the Best Hall of Fame Wines / Liquor Store
Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors
631-874-0451
460 County Road 111, Manorville
MONTAUK
White’s Liquor Store
631-668-2426
771 Montauk Highway, Montauk
Montauk Liquors & Wines
631-668-5454
29 Carl Fisher Plaza, Montauk
Montauk Beer & Soda
631-668-5400
43 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk
Finest Kind Wines & Liquor
631-668-9463
552 West Lake Drive, Montauk
SAG HARBOR
Sag Harbor Liquor Store
631-725-0054
52 Main Street, Sag Harbor
Sag Harbor Beverage
631-725-7308
89 Division Street, Sag Harbor
Long Wharf Wines & Spirits
631-725-2400
12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
Noyac Liquor Store
631-725-0330
3354 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor
Water Street Wines & Spirits
631-725-9178
22-24 Long Island Avenue, Sag Harbor
SOUTHAMPTON
2019 Best of the Best Bronze Wine / Liquor Store
Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
631-283-2030
63 Jobs Lane, Southampton
Zabi’s Wine & Spirits
631-287-7171
74 County Road 39, Southampton
Lamplighter Wines & Liquors
631-283-0158
28 Jagger Lane, Southampton
2019 Best of the Best Silver Wine / Liquor Store
Bottle Hampton
631-353-3313
850 County Road 39, Southampton
Peconic Beverage
631-283-0602
74 County Road 39, Southampton,
North Sea Liquor Shop
631-283-5855
1272 North Sea Road, Southampton
WATER MILL
Southampton Wines & Liquors
631-726-2712
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
WAINSCOTT
Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits
631-537-2800
354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott
WESTHAMPTON BEACH
Hamptons Wine Shoppe
631-288-4272
62 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach
Westhampton Fine Wine
631-288-0138
171 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
Six Corners Liquors
631-288-1387
166 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
Circle M Discount Beverage Barn
631-288-3040
160 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach