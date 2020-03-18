North Fork Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery

Whether you’re craving something sweet like ice cream or doughnuts or something more savory like barbecue or roasted chicken, you can find it on the North Fork. Order pickup or delivery from these eateries and enjoy the farm-to-table (or farm-to-bed) experience in your peaceful abode.

Aquebogue

North Fork Chocolate Company

Wednesday–Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

740 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

North Fork Chocolate Company’s doors remain open for browsing and in-store pickup. The online store offers various chocolate barks, bon bons, gift boxes and other treats by way of delivery, shipping and curbside pickup.

Greenport

Crazy Beans

8 a.m.–3 p.m. daily

2 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

From Crazy Beans: To all of our favorite crazies, we’ll be staying open for takeout for both food and drinks starting March 17. We will also be available for delivery via DoorDash. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, brunch cocktails, beer and wine can be purchased for take-away in our Greenport location. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this virus, and we send love to other small businesses and their employees dealing with this pandemic. If you’re fortunate enough, please be kind to our staff working our takeout counters. Thank you for supporting our Crazy Beans dream and for bearing with us during this “crazy” time!

First and South

1–6 p.m. daily

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

From First and South: Due to the rise of COVID-19, we will be offering our food to-go only from 1–6 p.m. For to-go food, call 631-333-2200. See menu at media-cdn.getbento.com.

The Frisky Oyster

Thursday–Sunday 4–8 p.m.

27 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com

The Frisky Oyster is offering curbside pickup for anything from the full dinner and dessert menus, including cocktails like the Absinthe Mojoto.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Wednesday–Sunday Noon–8 p.m.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Green Hill Kitchen & Que is offering a BBQ Quarantine Kit that comes in two package sizes–three meals for two people and three meals for four people–both of which come with three proteins, three sides, cornbread and brownie bites. Takeout and local delivery (Greenport, Southold, East Marion, Shelter Island and Sag Harbor) are available, and you can add a bottle of wine for 50% off.

PAWPAW

Saturdays March 28–April 18 5–7 p.m.

455 NY-25, Greenport

pawpawpopup.com

From PAWPAW: Hello North Fork! We’ve got some exciting things in store for April and May. Roasted Chicken Feasts– TO GO are here! All brought right to your car or delivered to your home. Three courses including a local Miloski’s Poultry Farm chicken. Add on a Matchbook Distilling Co. bottled cocktail, a bottle of Macari Vineyards wine or a Greenport Brewing Company six pack and you’ve got yourself a night!! This is something to look forward to… Plus more regular PAWPAW’s on the horizon for May!

Stirling Sake

Friday–Saturday 5–10 p.m.; Sunday 5–9 p.m.

477 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com

Stirling Sake serves dinner for takeout on weekends beginning at 5 p.m.

Jamesport

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Sunday Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

1549 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-3292, cliffselbowroom.com

From Cliff’s Elbow Room: Our dining room and bar will be closed for the foreseeable future, and Cliff’s Elbow Too in Laurel will be closed until further notice, but fear not, we will still be preparing food to go at Cliff’s Elbow Room in Jamesport! Call us for pickup curbside, or we will deliver right to your doorstep free of charge, we just ask for a $20 minimum order! We will be delivering from Mattituck to Riverhead. Please call us at 631-722-3292 and feel free to order from either the lunch or dinner menu at any time of the day. Thank you for your continued support during this time…. We can also deliver beer, wine and drinks with your food! Did you miss your corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day? We will be serving it all week!

GRANA Trattoria Antica

Wednesday–Sunday Noon–9 p.m.

1556 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-2844, granajamesport.com

GRANA will reopen for takeout on Thursday, March 19.

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Monday, Thursday–Friday 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

From Main Road Biscuit Co.: We’re working hard at the restaurant to take stock of what we have, ramp-up on soups, mac-n-cheese, biscuits and other great takeaway options for the weekend–still 20% off to-go. We remain open for business today and we will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week to (re)disinfect, take a breather and get ready for the weekend. Once again, if we feel it necessary to close, we will, certainly if it’s mandated by the state or DOH, we will. But at this moment, we are taking precautions as many of you have witnessed, and we have reduced our staff to support the new to-go only format. Hang in there everyone. We will get through this.

Mattituck

aMano

Sunday 3–8 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday–Thursday 4–9 p.m.; Friday 4–10 p.m.; Saturday 3–10 p.m.

13550 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

In addition to the takeout discount (see below) and free delivery on all menu items and drinks, aMano is rolling out several exciting deals including half-priced wine on Wednesdays; half-priced pizza on Thursdays; half-priced well drinks, house wine and tap beer during happy hour (weekdays 4–7 p.m.; weekends 4–6 p.m.); and a free bottle of wine with orders over $100.

From aMano: Understanding that this is a difficult time for many people, we will be offering a 15% discount for all to-go and delivery orders. We hope you are all staying safe and we look forward to welcoming you back hopefully soon!

While at Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Sunday 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday–Saturday 5 a.m.–4 p.m.

135 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

Call 631-298-7812 or text 631-513-4009 to place your take-out order from the full menu, daily specials and dinner specials from 5–7 p.m. listed at facebook.com/ammiratisofloveln.

Magic Fountain

Noon–6 p.m. daily

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net

Call to place your ice cream order and pick it up inside, but note that Magic Fountain currently limits the number of people in the customer area to four persons at one time.

Mattitaco

Sunday–Tuesday, Thursday 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

From Mattitaco: We will now be offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery for all your taco needs. Currently, we are working on a family menu including drinks for kids and adult beverage for the “adults.” Everyone is having a tough go given the current situation. If you need something and we can provide it for you, we will go out of our way to make it happen. This is what being a community is about, helping each other everyday and especially in times of need.

North Fork Doughnut Co.

6 a.m.–5 p.m. daily

13175 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

NoFoDoCo’s new Mommy Package (available to dads as well) gives customers a free hot coffee with the purchase of any preselected, prepacked dozen or half dozen doughnuts. They’ll even deliver it right to your car.

Pace’s Dockside Restaurant

To open Friday, March 20

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck

631-315-5252, pacesdockside.com

The restaurant will open this Friday, so check back this weekend for information about takeout options.

Riverhead

Bistro 72

7 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-3325, bistro-72.com

Open and cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for takeout. Order now by calling 631-369-3325 and receive a 15% off your curbside pickup 7 a.m.–10 p.m. daily. Menus are available at bistro-72.com/menus. Delivery is available for free through Grubhub and for a small fee with DoorDash.

Buoy One

11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

1175 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-9737, buoyone.com

Open 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily for takeout. Place your order at bouyone.com for curbside pick-up or delivery, or use the Buoy One app—available in the App Store.

Cliff’s Rendezvous

Sunday Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

313 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com

From Cliff’s Rendezvous: We are open for takeout and offering free delivery anywhere in Riverhead Township; we just request a $20 minimum order. We can also deliver beer, wine and drinks with your food! Did you miss your Corned Beef and Cabbage for Saint Patrick’s Day? We will be serving it all week! Please call us for pick up or delivery 631-727-6880.

Dark Horse Restaurant

11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. daily

1 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com

Takeout available for lunch from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and dinner from 5–7 p.m. Call 631-208-0072 to place orders. “Our bar is stocked, beautiful and available to-go.” Menus available at darkhorserestaurant.com/menu.aspx.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Entire menu, including alcohol available for takeout with curbside delivery available 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily, and free delivery to Riverhead, Westhampton, Mattituck, Wading River (call to see if your location is within range).

Shelter Island

Vine Street Café

Thursday–Monday 5–8 p.m.

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

vinestreetcafe.com, 631-749-3210

The cafe is currently open Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m. and offers free delivery to all Shelter Island residents.

From Vine Street Café: Let us make your quarantine life more enjoyable! Starting Thursday, Vine Street Café will be re-opening our Market. If you live on Shelter Island, we’ll be offering free delivery to your home or to the North or South Ferry! All orders can be placed by phone at 631-749-3210 or online at vinestreetcafe.com. To-go hours will be from 5 p.m.–8 p.m., and we may soon be able to offer alcohol to go!

Southold

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Thursday 4–9 p.m.; Friday 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday Noon–9:30 p.m.; Sunday Noon–8 p.m.

62300 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

A Lure is offering 15% off all to-go and free delivery orders, with curbside pickup available Thursday–Sunday. Plus, enjoy a free bottle of wine with orders over $100, half-priced appetizers on Fridays and half-priced well drinks, house wine and tap beer during happy hour (weekdays 4–7 p.m.; weekends 4–6 p.m.).

From A Lure: We got you covered! You can still enjoy the delicious meal you were dreaming about all week. Just give us a call, we will get it ready for you and bring it out to the car.